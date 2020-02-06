Photo Flash: Julie Halston Returns To Birdland

By Popular Demand, the Broadway at Birdland concert series presented the return of Julie Halston to the stage. This special one-night-only event, entitled "Judge Julie Presiding" took place on February 3 at Birdland, located in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District. The sold-out house was left helpless with laughter, thanks to Ms. Halston's rants, raves and readings!

Miss Halston recently starred in Tootsie on Broadway for which she received rave reviews for her portrayal of producer Rita Marshall. Well-known to theatre audiences, she was seen on Broadway in many productions, including On the Town, Anything Goes, Hairspray, and On the Twentieth Century for which she received an Outer Critics Circle Nomination. She also received the Richard Seff Award (and a Drama Desk Nomination) for her hilarious portrayal of Gay Wellington in Scott Ellis's acclaimed production of You Can't Take it With You, starring James Earl Jones. Other recent credits include Richard Greenberg's The Babylon Line at Lincoln Center and the highly successful productions of Murder on the Orient Express at both The McCarter Theatre and Hartford Stage. A founding member of Charles Busch's legendary Off-Broadway company, Theatre-in-Limbo, she co-starred with Mr. Busch in numerous productions including The Divine Sister for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination, Red Scare on Sunset (also Drama Desk Nomination), The Tribute Artist and the legendary Vampire Lesbians of Sodom which ran Off- Broadway for six years.





