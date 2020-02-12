Photo Flash: Jennifer Pace At The Laurie Beechman

On Tuesday Evening, February 11th, Jennifer Pace* and The Jennifer Pace Quartet began residency at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Theatre Row in NYC. She will be playing the 2nd Tuesday Night of every month through May. (Next up: March 11th at 7PM) . Featuring Gary Pace, John Simon, Tom Kirchmer, Gil Chimes, and Warren Vache. Directed by James Luzar.

Check out photos below!

Jennifer celebrates the Great American Songbook through the lens of Jazz and also celebrates a few Dixieland Classics.

Sticking with the standards swinging it with style and taste with a jazz quartet. Join Mac and Bistro award winner and piano bar chanteuse Jennifer Pace and her pianist/father, Gary Pace in their new show "Well Paced" , and take a journey through the American Songbook featuring and celebrating the wonderful music of the 20's, 30's, 40' & 50's. Including Ellington, Porter, Carmichael, Gershwin, Arlen plus a little Dixieland.

Tickets are $25 and there is a $20 food/beverage minimum per person

https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1021010

Reservations a Must!

*Jennifer Pace is an actress and singer who has performed in numerous theatres and clubs throughout the USA and abroad. She has been a regular performer in the cabaret/piano bar scene weekly in New York City for many years in such esteemed venues as Marie's Crisis, 88's, Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's Piano Bar and Windows on the World. Jennifer has played Pattie in Smokey Joe's Cafe and Vicki in the Full Monty. Most recently, Ms Pace portrayed Ms Bette Midler is an original musical at the Midtown Manhattan Theatre Festival in NYC and received an award for outstanding actress in a musical. Jennifer has also performed and produced many of her own cabaret shows, such as Rosemary Clooney-Tenderly, An evening of Cole Porter and On Holiday: The music of Billie Holiday, just to name a few. Jennifer has also been a featured as a performer in Mexico at the Hard Rock Resort as part of Atlantis Events.

A graduate of NYU's Experimental Theatre Wing and a native New Yorker, Ms. Pace comes from a family of professional musicians clarinet great, Sal Pace and has 2 albums of standards recorded with her father, Gary Pace. Jennifer is currently working on a Bette Midler and Barry Manilow cabaret show as well as a new album of the American Songbook.

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





