Photo Flash: Isabelle McCalla, Lauren Marcus And More Compete In The Ultimate 54 Below Challenge

This past Wednesday, December 11th, Broadway performers went head to head in the Ultimate 54 Below Challenge!

Eight performers. One piano. No holds barred.

The Ultimate 54 Below Challenge is a new competition filled with audience participation that's a mix of cabaret performance, wet and wild game show, and a night of drinking and chaos in Broadway's favorite basement. The night boasted some of Broadway's favorite performers as they went head to head and belt to belt for the title of "The Ultimate 54 Below Champion." The catch? They didn't know what songs they'd be singing, they didn't know any of the twists being thrown at them, and the audience was the judge as to who would be crowned the winner!

Ultimately Be More Chill's Lauren Marcus was crowned the very first Ultimate 54 Below Challenge champion!

The crazy evening provided its audience with things never seen before, where anything and everything happened!

The evening was hosted by HQ Trivia's Anna Roisman, music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Caplan and Jen Sandler.

The 9:30pm event featured Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), Michael Ryan (Newsies), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet, Alice By Heart), and Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).

