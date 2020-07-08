Photo Flash: Inside the Obi Ndefo Virtual Cabaret Benefit

The Obi Ndefo Virtual Cabaret Benefit, organized by teen actor Jamie Mann (Netflix's "Country Comfort") brought together voices from Broadway to L.A. on June 30 to raise funds for prosthetic legs for Ndefo, an actor ("Dawson's Creek," "Stargate," "Star Trek") and screenwriter ("Juice Bar") who was hit by a driver under the influence last summer. Listen to the recorded livestream to hear about Ndefo's harrowing experience, learn from his incredible attitude, and enjoy a line-up of singers sharing their big voices and even bigger hearts.

Obi teaches yoga to kids with special needs and continued to do so within weeks of his accident. Of Nigerian and Jewish descent, he is an activist for inclusivity. He stands for everything we need right now on the planet! From Obi's wisdom and a peek into his timely new TV project (with a life-meets-art twist you won't believe!) to songs from stellar Broadway stars and exciting up and comers, this cabaret will raise your spirits and your awareness of what you have-not what you are missing during this pandemic. Please donate on Obi Ndefo's Gofundme page.



Analise Scarpaci (Lydia in Mrs. Doubtfire) performing Somewhere for the Obi Ndefo Virtual Cabaret Benefit, hosted by Jamie Mann (Netflix''s County Comfort)

Gina Belafonte performing Change Gonna Come in the virtual cabaret benefitting her cousin, Obi Ndefo

Griffin and Joey McIntyre (New Kids on the Block) performing a rousing rendition of Bon Jovi''s Halfway There in the shower for the Obi Ndefo Virtual Cabaret Benefit, organized by Griffin''s Country Com

Jamie Mann talks with Obi Ndefo''s former Yale classmate, Jenny Mercein (now head of undergraduate acting at Tulane), during the Obi Ndefo Virtual Cabaret Benefit. Obi lost his legs last summer during

Actors Jamie Mann and Obi Ndefo streaming from Nantucket and L.A. during a benefit to help Obi? a double amputee since being hit by a car last summer?afford prosthetic legs.

Lily Brooks O''Briant from Netflix''s The Big Show Show singing Rise Up for the Obi Ndefo Virtual Cabaret Benefit on June 30. The cabaret was organized by another young musical theater turned Netflix ac

Jamie and his sibling triple threats, Natalia (The Passage, and an upcoming Christmas movie) and Cameron (For Life, and HBO''s upcoming Mare of Easttown), singing Build Me Up Buttercup for the June 30

Michael Lee Brown (Dear Evan Hansen) gives a shout-out to Obi Ndefo during the virtual cabaret to raise funds for new prosthetic legs for the actor/screenwriter who was hit by a driver under the influ

Back in his a cappella days... Obi Ndefo singing with the Baker''s Dozen on the Arsenio Hall Show. Former classmates surprised Obi with the footage during a virtual cabaret benefit organized by teen ac

Roz Ryan and her pooch (and grandkid back-up singers!) offers High Hopes to fellow L.A. actor Obi Ndefo during a virtual cabaret benefit organized by Ryan''s Because of Winn Dixie cast mate, teen actor

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You