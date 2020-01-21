Photo Flash: Inside Elizabeth Ward Land's STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE: THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT At The Green Room 42

Broadway veteran Elizabeth Ward Land (AMAZING GRACE, MEMPHIS, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL) warmed up The Green Room 42 with her lush vocals in her acclaimed show STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE: THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT for three performances mid-January.

Touching on genres ranging from rock, country, folk, light opera, big band and mariachi, Elizabeth Ward Land has found her perfect vocal match in this salute to the great Linda Ronstadt. Helmed by Alan Muraoka (SESAME STREET), the evening featured special guests Catherine Porter (NEXT TO NORMAL) and Joel Waggoner (BE MORE CHILL), with music supervision and arrangements by Andrew David Sotomayor (CURVY WIDOW) and vocal arrangements by Joel Waggoner.

The band included Andrew David Sotomayor on the keys, Kevin Kuhn on Guitar, Jordan Jancz on Cello and Bass, Arei Sekiguchi on Drums and Joel Waggoner on Violin.

Elizabeth Ward Land is known for her versatility across the entertainment industry. Her Broadway and tour credits include AMAZING GRACE, MEMPHIS, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, PASSION, CITY OF ANGELS, LES MISERABLES, THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG and SINGIN' IN THE RAIN. Off-Broadway, she was seen in CURVY WIDOW, SOUTHERN COMFORT, THE GREEN HEART and HELLO AGAIN. She has starred at many of the nations finest regional theaters, including The Old Globe, Pasadena Playhouse, The Alliance and GeVa. Film/TV: YOUNG ADULT, BOY MEETS GIRL, THE GATHERING; THE GOOD FIGHT, ELEMENTARY, THE BLACKLIST, BOARDWALK EMPIRE and MADAM SECRETARY. Her acclaimed debut CD, FIRST HARVEST, released by LMLMusic is available on ITunes. She is married to actor Ken Land; plays oboe, piano, guitar, and loves cats. www.ElizabethWardLand.com

Photo credit: Lia Chang





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You