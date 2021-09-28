The Lady Legends of Broadway is the crackerjack cabaret show created by powerhouse performer Hannah Jane that had its premiere performance just weeks before the lockdown. Now out of lockdown the young actress and leading lady in training is back in business, debuting a "freshened up" version of the show that included some new material and guest artists. Much ballyhoo has been made about Hannah Jane's youth and the overwhelming talent she possesses for one so young, but that's just reverse ageism brought about by her scrubbed-clean appearance. This is no teenager, here, this is a young woman with the acting chops of a young woman who happens to have been born with an abundance of talent, talent she has nurtured through study and hard work, and every bit of it shows in her virtuosa performance. The Broadway World Cabaret team has certainly spotted that which is special about Ms. Jane, as evidenced by her two separate reviews for THE LADY LEGENDS OF BROADWAY, one from 2020 HERE and one from 2021 HERE. To boot, Broadway World Cabaret's resident photo journalist made adamantly sure to request entry to HJ's latest show, just by virtue of having heard the rumors.

Here are the results of Helane and Hannah's first collaboration together.

Visit the Green Room 42 website HERE.

Visit the Helane Blumfield website HERE.

Visit the Hannah Jane website HERE.