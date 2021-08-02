Photos: Helane Blumfield Gets Michael Longoria In Action In SUMMER LOVIN' at The Green Room 42

Broadway actor Michael Longoria (Jersey Boys) returned to The Green Room 42 on Friday night, where he has often been known to play his solo club acts, to debut his newest concert program SUMMER LOVIN'. The singer known for his big voice and distinctive vocals had recently appeared at Feinstein's/54 Below with Mauricio Martinez but this show was all Longoria, backed up by his band.

