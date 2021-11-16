On Friday night Linda Kahn made her long-awaited solo show cabaret debut with her self-penned club act SAY YES! Directed by Jeff Harnar, Musical Directed by Christopher Denny, and featuring bassist Jay Leonhart, Ms. Kahn made quite an impact on her sold-out house, leaving the entire Triad Theater in tears and screaming for more. With such industry luminaries in the audience as Sue Matsuki, Diane D'Angelo, Ari Axelrod, Joanne Halev, David Sabella, Rian Keating, Raissa Katona Bennett, and David Friedman (among many others) Khan was showered with praise by way of standing ovations and cries for encores. Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist Helane Blumfield was on hand to document the auspicious occasion.

Check back later for my review of the evening, but today take a look at those glorious Blumfield photos.

