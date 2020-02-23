Photo Flash: First Look at MS. PAK-MAN At The Laurie Beechman

Seattle's newest indie cult performance sensation: MS. PAK-MAN continued her 4 night run last night at The Laurie Beechman. The lovable but messy video game heroine presented the premiere of MS. PAK-MAN: MULTIPLE LIVES!

One more chance to see MS. PAK-MAN at The Laurie Beechman. Tonight, Sunday 2/23 at 7pm. Tickets are $24, with a $20 food/drink minimum. A $35 VIP ticket that includes reserved seating and a meet-and-greet/photo op is also available. To purchase tickets, call 212-352-3101 or https://www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





