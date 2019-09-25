Photo Flash: Eric Michael Gillett Returns To The Laurie Beechman

Last night six time MAC Award Winner Eric Michael Gillett ((Broadway's Sweet Smell of Success, Kiss Me Kate, The Frogs and Television's Quantico, Mysteries of Laura, Daredevil, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) returned to the stage at the Laurie Beechman Theatre with Stop This Train, his first new solo show in five years. Seen most recently as Paul Manafort on Showtime's The Loudest Voice, Gillett's Stop This Train is a wry and witty collections of songs and observations about navigating the aging process while trying to keep both your dignity and your mind intact. Featuring contemporary songwriters Dar Williams, David Yazbeck, Paul Gordon, Craig Carnelia, Peter Mills, Demi Lovato, and John Mayer, along with classic cabaret and musical theater composers Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch, along with original songs by musical director Mike Pettry (Television's Documentary Now! Presents Original Cast Album: Co-Op)

In addition to his acclaimed evening dedicated to the songs of Craig Carnelia, Cast of Thousands (which received it's premiere theatrical mounting at the Wyoming Theatre Festival), Gillett is probably best known in the cabaret world for his solo shows Careless Rhapsody: The Heart of Lorenz Hart, Hooray For Love: Gillett Sings Arlen, and Man About Town: The Wit and Wisdom of Noel Coward. As a director, he has had the privilege of creating evenings for Broadway and cabaret luminaries including KT Sullivan, Karen Akers, Tony Nominee Jarrod Spector, Mandy Gonzalez, Grammy Winner Lari White, and a host of others.

Stay tuned for future dates at The Laurie Beechman!

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





