Photo Flash: Check Out Pictures From BROADWAY SINGS ARIANA GRANDE

On Monday night, 16 Broadway stars were featured in Broadway Sings Ariana Grande, the latest concert in the Broadway Sings concert series at Sony Hall. The tribute concerts take the music of well-known music icons and create new, unique arrangements and orchestrations by twisting the style to fit the strength of the performer. On July 29, the series will continue with its spinoff concert, Unplugged, in which Alanis Morissette will be honored at The Green Room 42.

Performers included Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Keri Rene Fuller (Waitress), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet), Krysta Rodriguez (Hercules), Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen), Ari Groover (Head Over Heels), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Aisha Jackson(Frozen), Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture), Alexa Green (Wicked), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Desi Oakley (Chicago), Max Crumm (Disaster), Storm Lever (Summer), Ciara Renee (Pippin), and Raymond Baynard (Hamilton).

The concert gave tribute to the soulful young singer and her acclaimed repertoire, including "Into You", "Break Free", "Tears Left to Cry", and "Thank U Next". The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

For tickets to Unplugged: Alanis Morissette visit http://onfournyc.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside the YOTEL on the fourth floor. Tickets are $20-$60. There is no drink minimum. All ages welcome.

Check out pictures below by Julia Brookhart!





