Photo Flash: CAST PARTY And Max Von Essen Celebrate At Birdland
Between Max von Essen's sold out CD release celebration and a talent-packed Cast Party hosted by Jim Caruso, Birdland was the place to be for those with a song in their hearts!
Mr. von Essen thrilled the audience with tunes from his first solo CD, "Call Me Old Fashioned: The Broadway Standard" (LML Music). It was an old fashioned, new show celebrating the best of Broadway and the American songbook. Billy Stritch was musical director for the evening, with Steve Doyle and Daniel Glass on bass and drums, respectively.
The following Cast Party was one for the books, with appearances by Las Vegas headliner Clint Holmes, Broadway's Johnny Rabe (A Christmas Story), Sweden's "Queen of Swing" Gunhild Carling, vocal group Highline, and so many more. Stritch, Doyle and Glass were the superb Cast Party Symphony Orchestra, as always.
Birdland is located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of New York's Theater District. The Broadway at Birdland concert series and Jim Caruso's Cast Party take place every Monday night. Visit BirdlandJazz.com.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Billy Stritch, Max von Essen
Daniel Glass, Steve Doyle, Mairi Dorman Phaneuf, Max von Essen, Billy Stritch
Karen Faust Baer, Max von Essen
Karen Scelza, Rita von Essen, Betty Scipione, Max von Essen
Max von Essen, Mairi Dorman Phaneuf
Molly Lyone, Max von Essen, Violet Tinnirello
