As each year comes to an end, it seems as if everyone wants to focus on the challenges and negativity of the past twelve months with the hopes of the following year to be much better. With new a new variant impacting Broadway again, the theater and cabaret communities could certainly let themselves wallow in the current state of affairs. But Feinstein's 54 Below is not letting that happen by kicking off the year with Broadway the Calla-way! featuring Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway.

As the house introductions of the show ended, Ann entered the stage to get the evening started and brought the house to laughter by showing what sisterly love is like between two outstanding and seasoned performers. Their connection as sisters, their love for each other, and the talent they both possess was evident throughout their show. Ann and Liz paid tribute to their parents, to growing up in Chicago, to their high school theater teachers, and to entering the professional world in NYC back in the 1970s with a music selection ranging from Broadway hits to some jazzy blues numbers.

Liz and Ann shared an amazing evening of cabaret, backed by three musicians that left the audience feeling very happy and upbeat as we start 2022. If you want to get that same feeling, they have three more nights at Feinstein's and I highly suggest you check out their show.

But wait there is more. If you are one of those people who leave the movie theater once the credits start to roll, you may want to consider staying at the Callaway's show a little longer. Since the health protocols are keeping the artists from interacting with the audience after the show, Ann and Liz spent time taking questions from the crowd before finishing the evening with one more duet. This opportunity to interact with them really solidified a wonderful evening being entertained by two spectacular ladies. ---Tom Salus

The BROADWAY THE CALLA-WAY! Musical Director is Mr. Alex Rybeck.

For information and reservations to Broadway The Calla-Way! visit the 54 Below website HERE.

Broadway The Calla-Way will Live Stream on January 8th. For Information click HERE.







