Sunday night, in one of the most exciting cabaret shows to debut in 2021, Ari Axelrod stunned a full Birdland Theater crowd with his new show, ARI'S ARIAS. With his personal story and incomparable storytelling skills, the artist who has been equal parts activist, educator, and enigma didn't just raise the curtain on the man behind the artist - he tore it from the curtain rod, rings and all, bestowing upon the Birdland patrons a night they will never forget.

Thanks to Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist Helane Blumfield, there are photos to make sure that nobody forgets, and that those unlucky people who weren't there get his next date on their calendars.

Helane Blumfield has a website HERE

Birdland has great shows to see HERE.

About Helane Blumfield