Photo Flash: ARI'S ARIAS at The Birdland Theater As Seen Through the Lens of Helane Blumfield
Broadway World Photojournalist Helane Blumfield looks at the breakout star of 2021.
Sunday night, in one of the most exciting cabaret shows to debut in 2021, Ari Axelrod stunned a full Birdland Theater crowd with his new show, ARI'S ARIAS. With his personal story and incomparable storytelling skills, the artist who has been equal parts activist, educator, and enigma didn't just raise the curtain on the man behind the artist - he tore it from the curtain rod, rings and all, bestowing upon the Birdland patrons a night they will never forget.
Thanks to Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist Helane Blumfield, there are photos to make sure that nobody forgets, and that those unlucky people who weren't there get his next date on their calendars.
About Helane Blumfield
THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.