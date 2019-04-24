Photo Coverage: The Band (Really) Visits Susie Mosher's Lineup At Birdland Theater
Michael Garin brought his Habibi Kings to Susie Mosher's Lineup on Tuesday and the exciting "bands visit" took the audience in the Birdland Theater on a trip to the Middle East. Mardie Milllit was on vocals with Ossama Farouk-Dumbek (The Bands Visit) on rhythm and Samir Shukry on violin and vocals (The Bands Visit).
This edition of zany Susie Mosher's Lineup consisted of an eclectic mix of talent. Joe Ardizzone, singing bartender, Robert Leslie, Britsh Indy artist, Jackie Arnold, soon to be seen in Moulin Rouge, Comic Kate Meaney (daughter of Kevin Meaney, Emily McNamara, Taylor Crousore, and Scott Foster from A Musical About Star Wars, and Jamie Brown Orleans (original cast Lion King). Brad Simmons was music director with Jon Weber also on the bench. : Stephen Sorokoff
Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff
