Photos: Sam Gravitte Plays Birdland
Currently in WICKED, Sam makes solo musical debut at Birdland
Last night, playing to a packed room at the legendary BIRDLAND Jazz Club, an auspicious solo musical debut happened for a young man named Sam Gravitte.
I'm just going to warn you, to keep your eyes and ears peeled for his name because this guy's talents seem to have no limits.
Sam is the son of Beau and Debbie Gravitte and it is clear the infuences and gifts the Broadway parents bestowed upon their son, with a twin sister.
The evening was as near perfect as one can get and was the rare occurrence where you truly wished it wouldn't end.
His song choices, his stories, the original material, the skillful musicians, a guitar and a stunning human being with his heart on his sleeve.
You can currently see him on Broadway, as Fiyero, in the blockbuster, WICKED, but if he solos again, be sure to go.
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
