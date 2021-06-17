Photos: Rob Russell Celebrates His Birthday with a Performance at Pelican Cafe Cabaret

It was a "Love Boat" for (Captain) Rob Russell at the Pelican Cabaret last night as fully vaccinated fans joined in the act to help Mr. Palm Beach celebrate his birthday. The entertainer and designated spinner of tunes in DIck Robinson's dugout of Legends Radio Hosts had much to celebrate.

Rob survived a serious health scare this year and the room was filled with a well-wishing audience of music lovers who were ready to party and revel in the return of Live Music.

Rob, who is a good friend of Marilyn Maye has a heavy dose of her songbook in his show but he didn't sing "I'm Still Here". However, the room broke out in cheers when he finished with "That's Life" changing the final lyric to "roll myself in a big ball and LIVE".

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



