Photos: Rob Russell Celebrates His Birthday with a Performance at Pelican Cafe Cabaret

Rob, who is a good friend of Marilyn Maye has a heavy dose of her songbook in his show.

Jun. 17, 2021  

It was a "Love Boat" for (Captain) Rob Russell at the Pelican Cabaret last night as fully vaccinated fans joined in the act to help Mr. Palm Beach celebrate his birthday. The entertainer and designated spinner of tunes in DIck Robinson's dugout of Legends Radio Hosts had much to celebrate.

Rob survived a serious health scare this year and the room was filled with a well-wishing audience of music lovers who were ready to party and revel in the return of Live Music.

Rob, who is a good friend of Marilyn Maye has a heavy dose of her songbook in his show but he didn't sing "I'm Still Here". However, the room broke out in cheers when he finished with "That's Life" changing the final lyric to "roll myself in a big ball and LIVE".

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Rob Russell

Rob Russell

Rob Russell & The Robetts

Avery Sommers

Kim Grogg & Celo Blue

Isanne Fisher, Rob Russell, Avery Sommers

Rob Russell

Rob Russell

Happy Birthday Rob

Rob Russell & Leslie Laredo

Tatiana Modelage & Rob Russell

Robe Russell & Julie Andron

Howie Gordon & Avery Sommers

Rob Russell & Sandy Fisher

Bonnie Roseman & Rob Russell


From This Author Stephen Sorokoff