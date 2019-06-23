Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42

Milly Shapiro's latest show, "It's Me, Milly" was performed at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 PM. Tony Award-winner and Grammy Award-nominee Milly Shapiro (Hereditary, Broadway's Matilda) took the stage following her successful film debut in A24's award-winning Hereditary and a series of concerts and albums with sister Abigail (jointly known as The Shapiro Sisters).

Milly sang her way through the struggles and triumphs of being a teenager trying to make it in the industry, with showtune hits from Les Mis and Phantom to originals by Milly herself.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Milly Shapiro is a Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee for her role as Matilda in the original Broadway production of Matilda The Musical. She appears in the feature role of Charlie in A24's film Hereditary, which made its world premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Milly played Sally in the off-Broadway run of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown at the York Theatre last year.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



