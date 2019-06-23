Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42

Jun. 23, 2019  

Milly Shapiro's latest show, "It's Me, Milly" was performed at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 PM. Tony Award-winner and Grammy Award-nominee Milly Shapiro (Hereditary, Broadway's Matilda) took the stage following her successful film debut in A24's award-winning Hereditary and a series of concerts and albums with sister Abigail (jointly known as The Shapiro Sisters).

Milly sang her way through the struggles and triumphs of being a teenager trying to make it in the industry, with showtune hits from Les Mis and Phantom to originals by Milly herself.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Milly Shapiro is a Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee for her role as Matilda in the original Broadway production of Matilda The Musical. She appears in the feature role of Charlie in A24's film Hereditary, which made its world premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Milly played Sally in the off-Broadway run of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown at the York Theatre last year.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Talia Rubenstein

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Laura Berquest, Milly Shapiro and Talia Rubenstein

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Laura Berquest

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Talia Rubenstein

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro and Talia Rubenstein

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro and Abigail Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro and Abigail Shapiro

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro, Abigail Shapiro and friends-Kieran Westrick, Cassandra Touns, Cameron Dasher and Andy Lin Shen

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Milly Shapiro and Steven Sorrentino

Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
Abigail Shapiro, Deborah Kym and Milly Shapiro



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: Jackie Evancho Brings THE DEBUT to Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: Cady Huffman as MISS PEGGY LEE at Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: Mark William Returns to The Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of DYING CITY
  • Photo Coverage: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Paper Mill Celebrates Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of Paper Mill's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Take Opening Night Bows

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup