Photo Coverage: Michael Bloomberg & Henry Kissinger Swing Along With Steve Tyrell Opening Night at Cafe Carlyle

They may not be on the same page politically at all times, but Mike & Henry were at the same table and in agreement about Steve Tyrell last night at Cafe Carlyle. In fact, when the votes were counted after the show, Steve Tyrell was a winner by a landslide in his 14th term as Cafe Carlyle super star (after taking over from Bobby Short in 2005). Steve's voice is not only a favorite in all corners of the USA, it's also been a favorite of some of the most important dignitaries of our generation. Bill and Hillary Clinton came to see Steve perform on one of her first nights out after the 2016 election. He has played for Presidents Bush and Trump. Tyrell has performed on stages all over the world, entertaining the likes of President Santos of Columbia, Prime Minister Netanyahu, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, as well as Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

I haven't been to the entire 14 year run but this current Tyrell appearance has to be one of his best musical compilations to date. It was enhanced by Steve's fascinating stories that only a man who has lived his life producing as well as performing music can possess.

Everyone was a winner at Cafe Carlyle last night and watching Henry Kissinger and Michael Bloomberg with a table of friends listening to Steve sing "That's What Friends Are For" was a very special moment.

The well honed Tyrell band consisted of Lymann Medeiros, bass/Music Director, Andy Erin, piano, Bob Mann, Guitar, Bryan Carter, Drums, and Jon Allen, keyboards.

Steve Tyrell Cafe Carlyle April 16-27

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



Michael Bloomberg, Henry Kissinger, Steve Tyrell



Will Friedwald & Steve Tyrell



Catherine Hormats & Steve Tyrell



Catherine Hormats & Eda Sorokoff



Jamie deRoy & Steve Tyrell



Christine Rose & Steve Tyrell



Steve Tyrell, Loston Harris, Stephen Sorokoff



