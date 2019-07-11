Photo Coverage: Luba Mason Premieres A Broadway-Centric Concert at Green Room 42

Last night at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue), Broadway star and recording artist Luba Mason (Chicago, Jekyll & Hyde, How to Succeed, recently earned a Lucille Lortel nomination for her role in the acclaimed Public Theater production of Girl From The North Country) premiered a new Broadway-centric concert, Luba Mason - 5' 10" with the pianist & music director to so many Broadway stars and legendary singers, Billy Stritch!

This was a stunning performance by Luba, and while many aspiring female Broadway actors would say "I want your life" the desire probably changes as Luba recounted some of the more troubling parts of her early years and first marriage. I think the wish would only be for "I want your talent and career". The evening was an emotional tour de force both dramatically and musically. Pairing with the extraordinary musicianship, personality and at times vocals of Billy Stritch was a masterful component. It was just Billy's piano, an easel and Luba on stage last night and in this case any more would have distracted from this awesome performance by a fearless artist who has total command and mesmerizes an audience with her voice and presence.

In Luba Mason - 5' 10", Luba engages the audience with personal stories and an inside peek into her 30 year career, taking them through the days of starting as a graduate from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and then getting to work with Broadway & music icons Tommy Tune (The Will Rogers Follies), Paul Simon (The Capeman), Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde) and Des McAnuff (How To Succeed...). With songs from Chicago, Dreamgirls, 42nd Street and many others, you'll be hypnotized by her 3-octave range that thrills, soothes and knocks you off your feet! Accompanied by the unmatched skill of Billy Stritch at the piano, this intimate evening is a rare treat that shares the highs and lows of surviving in show business and ones love of music and the theater and living her dream.

Luba is also currently finishing a new album TRIANGLE, produced by Renato Neto (who was the Keyboardist for Prince for over 15 years). The album will be released in 2020 and features James Genus on Bass (the Saturday Night Live band, has toured with Herbie Hancock, Branford Marsalis & Bill Evans), and internationally renowned Joe Locke on Vibraphone (who has toured with Rod Stewart).

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Daniel Dunlow



Billy Stritch & Luba Mason



Richard Ridge, Mark William, Susan Nussbaum Cohen, Preston Ridge, Matt Zwyer



Eda Sorokoff & Dan Fortune



Jamie deRoy & Luba Mason



Ron Abel, Luba Mason, Chuck Steffan



Luba Mason & Barry Kleinbort



