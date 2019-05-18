Photo Coverage: John Lloyd Young Plays Feinstein's/54 Below

It's quite common to see crowds gathered on 54th street waiting to attend a show at Feinstein's/54 Below. In the case of John Lloyd Young last night there were also crowds waiting to get a glimpse of John leaving Broadway's Supper Club after his electrifying performance on it's stage. There are few artists with the voice and bio of John Lloyd Young.

He's a Tony and Grammy winner, a multi-Platinum recording artist and a Presidential Appointee. As the original "Frankie Valli" in Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Jersey Boys, John garnered unprecedented accolades from the New York and national media, going on to become the only American actor to date to win all four major Broadway Leading Actor in a Musical honors for a Broadway debut: the Tony, Drama Des, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Award. young star in Jersey Boys on London's West End, and was hand-picked by director Clint Eastwood to reprise his role in the Warner Bros. film adaptation, becoming one of only a select-few actors in entertainment history to take his Tony-Winning role to the big screen.

Appointed to the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities by Barack Obama, Young was sworn in at the Supreme Court of the United States by Justice Elena Kagan. As a member of the Committee, Young represented the United States on the first U.S. Cultural Mission to the Republic of Cuba, along with fellow Committee members Kal Penn and Alfre Woodard, guest artists Usher, Smokey Robinson, Dave Matthews, violinist Joshua Bell, playwright John Guare, U.S. arts officials and members of Congress.

Over the years John Lloyd Young has sung selections from Jersey Boys several times at the White House, in the halls of Congress and to Kennedys, Clintons, Bushes, Obamas, Bidens, Trumps, Pences, the Prime Minister and First Lady, Shinzo and Akie Abe, of Japan and the President and First Lady of Finland, Sauli Ninisto and Jenni Haukio. He is now singing those selections and host of other great songs with his pianist, music director and vocalist Tommy Faragher at Feinsteins/54 Below......Join the crowds May 18, 22, 23, 24, 25.

At last night's performance Jackie Evancho joined the crowd. She will be appearing at Feinstein's/54 Below June 11th.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



