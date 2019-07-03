Photo Coverage: Joanna Gleason Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below With OUT OF THE ECLIPSE

Joanna Gleason gave a memorable performance in her superbly crafted, written and directed show last night at Feinstein's/54 Below. Jeffrey Klitz, her music director and pianist, created some of the most haunting and extraordinary arrangements for a group of musicians consisting of guitar, banjo, autoharp, cello, percussion and 3 back-up vocalists called the Moontones.

Joanna took the audience on a roller coaster of emotions, both haunting and humorous, with stories of her parents and herself in an evening titled "Out Of The Eclipse". Even though the songs she used to weave her story were treasures written by varied composers/lyricists over a wide musical time frame they somehow felt destined to all come together to be in this show.

The music of Porter, Lambert Henricks, & Ross, Charles Strouse, Richard Maltby, Rodgers & Hart, Kurt Weill, James Taylor and others all were so well strategically placed in the journey she took us on.

Joanna Gleason made us laugh and cry as she recalled her memories and end of life conversations with her mother and father. A touching moment was when she sang "Oyfn Prpestshik", a Yiddish song written in the 1800s. It's about a rabbi teaching his young students the alphabet. "When children, you will grow older...You will understand...How many tears lie in these letters...And how much crying...."

There were many tears and laughs during this unforgettable evening at Feinstein's/54 Below which was written, directed and performed by Joanna Gleason. This show is destined for another stage.

Article & Photos by Stephen Sorokoff



