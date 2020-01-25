Photo Coverage: Jarrod Spector Brings (con)artist to Essey Campus Theatre

Jarrod Spector brought his newest solo show (con)artist to the Essey Campus Theatre last night and BroadwayWorld was there for the excitement. Check out the photos below!

Jarrod Spector's (con)artist takes you backstage of a life and career marked by his unique ability to inhabit the soul and spirit of performers from all genres of music. (con)artist features a catalogue of songs from some of America's most iconic entertainers, all while illuminating Spector's journey from a 6-year-old Star Search sensation channeling Bobby Darin to a theatrical career built on transforming into legendary rock stars, including Frankie Valli and Sonny Bono.

In this one-night-only event, Spector showed us how he does it, and reveals what remains when the curtain comes down.

Jarrod's Lead Vocal and wife Kelli Barrett was part of the exhilarating musical ensemble which had Vadim Feichtner on piano, Aurelien Budynek, Guitar, Mark Verdino, Bass, Damien Bassman, Drums, Jim Hayward, Sax, Tom Stancampiano, Trumpet, Juan Zuniga, Trombone, and Background Vocalists, Yasmeen Sulieman, John Edwards, and Theresa Gattison. Amanda Raymond usually in the booth at Feinstein's/54 Below was Audio Engineer and Production Manager.

Like every good son that comes to Florida, Jarrod visited his parents who were also at the concert.

Called "a pop and rock chameleon with a knack for mimicry" by the New York Times, Jarrod Spector was nominated for both Tony and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance as Barry Mann in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. He made his Broadway debut as Gavroche in the original production of Les Miserables, and went on to play a record-breaking 1500 performances as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys on Broadway. He is currently starring as Sonny Bono in The Cher Show. National Tours: Les Miserables, Jersey Boys; Off-Broadway: Hamlet (Hamlet); Regional: Roman Holiday (Irving Radovich), Piece of My Heart (Bert Berns - NYS&F). He has toured the country with his critically-acclaimed solo concerts and duet performances with his wife Kelli Barrett, and has released two solo albums. Jarrod grew up in Philadelphia, attended Princeton, and trained at the Atlantic Theater Company in NYC.

