Photo Coverage: Jamie deRoy Brings Her Many Friends to Broadway at Birdland
Nowadays it's quite common for a show to have "& Friends" in it's title. I don't know if Broadway Producer and entertainer Jamie deRoy invented the concept, but over the last 30 years she sure has perfected the inclusion of having her uber talented friends perform in Jamie deRoy & friends variety shows. In fact, some folks must think "& friends" is Jamie's last name, she has an impressive contact list (remember rollodex).
Birdland was filled with an audience of deRoy friends last night, and her Barry Kleinbort creatively directed show featured a spectacular offering of guest artists. No fake news....they are really all her friends!
Christina Bianco, known all over the world for her ability to recreate the voices and personas of so many show biz legends was Jamie's first guest. The very funny stand up comic Mike Birbiglia kept the friendly audience laughing and E. Clayton Cornelious, currently in Broadway's "Ain't Too Proud" showed why that show is a hit. John Pizzarelli and his best friend (and wife) Jessica Molaskey thrilled with their music, and Haley Swindal, currently in CHICAGO on Broadway quickly became everyones friend with her exciting performance. Celebrity, arranger, pianist, composer, and friend, Ron Abel was the music director with Tom Hubbard on bass.
Note to Christina Bianco.....maybe it's time to impersonate another legend in your act...Jamie deRoy.
Proceeds from the event which is produced by Ms. deRoy will benefit The Actors Fund: Jamie & friends Cabaret Initiative.
Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff
Mike Birbiglia, John Pizzarelli, Jessica Molaskey, Tom Hubbard, Ron Abel, Haley Swindal, E. Clayton Cornelious, Jamie deRoy Christina Bianco
Joseph Benincasa, CEO The Actors Fund, Jessica Molaskey, John Pizzarelli
Joseph Benincasa & Jamie deRoy & friends
Jamie deRoy, Linda Purl, Bill Hutton, Rita Moreno, Ken Fallin
E. Clayton Cornelious. Clayton Cornelious
John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey
John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey
Christina Bianco & Jamie deRoy
Haley Swindal & Tracie Bennett
Ron Abel, Eda Sorokoff, Haley Swindal, Stephen Sorokoff
Douglas Denoff & Riki Kane Larimer
Hunter Ryan Herdlicka & Eda Sorokoff
Riki Kane Larimer & Bill Hutton
Rink HInkson, Ron Abel, Chuck Steffan
Daniel Schiffman & Nancy Ozelli
Arlene Lazare, Jim Caruso, Allan Lazare
Jamie deRoy & some friends