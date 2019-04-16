Photo Coverage: Jamie deRoy Brings Her Many Friends to Broadway at Birdland

Nowadays it's quite common for a show to have "& Friends" in it's title. I don't know if Broadway Producer and entertainer Jamie deRoy invented the concept, but over the last 30 years she sure has perfected the inclusion of having her uber talented friends perform in Jamie deRoy & friends variety shows. In fact, some folks must think "& friends" is Jamie's last name, she has an impressive contact list (remember rollodex).

Birdland was filled with an audience of deRoy friends last night, and her Barry Kleinbort creatively directed show featured a spectacular offering of guest artists. No fake news....they are really all her friends!

Christina Bianco, known all over the world for her ability to recreate the voices and personas of so many show biz legends was Jamie's first guest. The very funny stand up comic Mike Birbiglia kept the friendly audience laughing and E. Clayton Cornelious, currently in Broadway's "Ain't Too Proud" showed why that show is a hit. John Pizzarelli and his best friend (and wife) Jessica Molaskey thrilled with their music, and Haley Swindal, currently in CHICAGO on Broadway quickly became everyones friend with her exciting performance. Celebrity, arranger, pianist, composer, and friend, Ron Abel was the music director with Tom Hubbard on bass.

Note to Christina Bianco.....maybe it's time to impersonate another legend in your act...Jamie deRoy.

Proceeds from the event which is produced by Ms. deRoy will benefit The Actors Fund: Jamie & friends Cabaret Initiative.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



Jamie deRoy



Jamie deRoy



Mike Birbiglia, John Pizzarelli, Jessica Molaskey, Tom Hubbard, Ron Abel, Haley Swindal, E. Clayton Cornelious, Jamie deRoy Christina Bianco



Joseph Benincasa, CEO The Actors Fund, Jessica Molaskey, John Pizzarelli



Joseph Benincasa & Jamie deRoy & friends



David Zippel & Jim Caruso



Jamie deRoy, Linda Purl, Bill Hutton, Rita Moreno, Ken Fallin



Jamie deRoy



E. Clayton Cornelious



E. Clayton Cornelious. Clayton Cornelious



E. Clayton Cornelious



John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey



John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey



Mike Birbiglia



Mike Birbiglia



Christina Bianco & Jamie deRoy



Christina Bianco



Christina Bianco



Jamie deRoy



Haley Swindal



Haley Swindal



Jamie deRoy



Haley Swindal & Tracie Bennett



Ron Abel, Eda Sorokoff, Haley Swindal, Stephen Sorokoff



David Zippel



Douglas Denoff & Riki Kane Larimer



Hunter Ryan Herdlicka & Eda Sorokoff



Riki Kane Larimer & Bill Hutton



Casey Childs



Eda Sorokoff & Haley Swindal



Rink HInkson, Ron Abel, Chuck Steffan



Daniel Schiffman & Nancy Ozelli



Arlene Lazare, Jim Caruso, Allan Lazare



Eda Sorokoff & David Zippel



Jamie deRoy & some friends