Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Boublil & Schönberg at the Green Room 42
The Green Room 42 kicked off their 2020 of "GR42 Sings" with a bang! In their introductory season they tackled composers such as Rodgers & Hammerstein, Andrew Lippa, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alan Menken and Andrew Lloyd Webber, as well as celebrating Disney Villains and singing through In the Heights. They started off their 2nd season by singing through the music that has been a staple of musical theatre: The Music of Boublil & Schönberg. "GR42 Sings Boublil & Schönberg" was a night where we will fall back in love with the classics from Les Miserables and Miss Saigon, as well as listen to some lesser known work such as The Pirate Queen and Martin Guerre.
Producer & Director: Quentin Garzón
Music Director: Dominic Frigo
Piano: Dominic Frigo
Contrabass: Leo Smith
Cello: Katie Chambers
Viola: Brianne Lugo
Violin: Camille Enderlin
Reeds: Philip Varricchio
Drums/Percussion: Sarah Tompkins
