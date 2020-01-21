Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Boublil & Schönberg at the Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 kicked off their 2020 of "GR42 Sings" with a bang! In their introductory season they tackled composers such as Rodgers & Hammerstein, Andrew Lippa, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alan Menken and Andrew Lloyd Webber, as well as celebrating Disney Villains and singing through In the Heights. They started off their 2nd season by singing through the music that has been a staple of musical theatre: The Music of Boublil & Schönberg. "GR42 Sings Boublil & Schönberg" was a night where we will fall back in love with the classics from Les Miserables and Miss Saigon, as well as listen to some lesser known work such as The Pirate Queen and Martin Guerre.

Producer & Director: Quentin Garzón
Music Director: Dominic Frigo

Piano: Dominic Frigo
Contrabass: Leo Smith
Cello: Katie Chambers
Viola: Brianne Lugo
Violin: Camille Enderlin
Reeds: Philip Varricchio
Drums/Percussion: Sarah Tompkins

Photo Credit: Stephen Cardone

Ya Han Chang
Ya Han Chang

Tori Palin
Tori Palin

Stephanie Mieko Cohen
Stephanie Mieko Cohen

Sean Doherty
Sean Doherty

Sean Doherty and Noel Houle-Von Behren
Sean Doherty and Noel Houle-Von Behren

Michael Wordly
Michael Wordly

Michael Spaziani
Michael Spaziani

Leana Rae Concepcion and Caitlin Gallogly
Leana Rae Concepcion and Caitlin Gallogly

Khalifa White
Khalifa White

Kaylin Hedges
Kaylin Hedges

Katie Chambers
Katie Chambers

Gabriela Delano
Gabriela Delano

Eileen Aurelia
Eileen Aurelia

Diane Phelan
Diane Phelan

Daniel Dunlow
Daniel Dunlow

Camille Enderlin
Camille Enderlin

Brandon Contreras
Brandon Contreras

Andrea Pilar
Andrea Pilar

Madison Claire Parks and Adam Machart
Madison Claire Parks and Adam Machart




