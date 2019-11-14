Photo Coverage: Christine Pedi Hosts REMEMBERING THE BLACKLIST at Friars Club

The Friars Club remembered a dark time in American history yesterday afternoon with a panel discussion led by Christine Pedi exploring the Hollywood Blacklist and McCarthyism in America.

The panel included the sons and daughters of famous actors and writers who suffered being Blacklisted during the late 1940's early 50's. The panel consisted of Kate Draper, daughter of Paul Draper, Julie Garfield, daughter of John Garfield, Joe Gilford, son of Jack Gilford, Kate Lardner, daughter of Ring Lardner, Jr. and Josh Mostel, son of Zero Mostel. They all related th remembrances of the difficult time their parents had because of their inability to be employed during the the McCarthy era.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Kate Draper, Joe Gilford, Kate Lardner, Julie Garfield, Josh Mostel, Christine Pedi



Josh Mostel & Christine Pedi



Bob Spiotto, Director of Programs



Joe Gilford



Josh Mostel



Julie Garfield & John Garfield



Julie Garfield



Kate Draper, Joe Gilford, Kate Lardner



Friars Club



Friars Club



Friars Club, Remembering the Blacklist