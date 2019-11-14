Photo Coverage: Christine Pedi Hosts REMEMBERING THE BLACKLIST at Friars Club

Article Pixel Nov. 14, 2019  

The Friars Club remembered a dark time in American history yesterday afternoon with a panel discussion led by Christine Pedi exploring the Hollywood Blacklist and McCarthyism in America.

The panel included the sons and daughters of famous actors and writers who suffered being Blacklisted during the late 1940's early 50's. The panel consisted of Kate Draper, daughter of Paul Draper, Julie Garfield, daughter of John Garfield, Joe Gilford, son of Jack Gilford, Kate Lardner, daughter of Ring Lardner, Jr. and Josh Mostel, son of Zero Mostel. They all related th remembrances of the difficult time their parents had because of their inability to be employed during the the McCarthy era.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Christine Pedi Hosts REMEMBERING THE BLACKLIST at Friars Club
Kate Draper, Joe Gilford, Kate Lardner, Julie Garfield, Josh Mostel, Christine Pedi

Photo Coverage: Christine Pedi Hosts REMEMBERING THE BLACKLIST at Friars Club
Josh Mostel & Christine Pedi

Photo Coverage: Christine Pedi Hosts REMEMBERING THE BLACKLIST at Friars Club

Photo Coverage: Christine Pedi Hosts REMEMBERING THE BLACKLIST at Friars Club
Bob Spiotto, Director of Programs

Photo Coverage: Christine Pedi Hosts REMEMBERING THE BLACKLIST at Friars Club
Joe Gilford

Photo Coverage: Christine Pedi Hosts REMEMBERING THE BLACKLIST at Friars Club
Josh Mostel

Photo Coverage: Christine Pedi Hosts REMEMBERING THE BLACKLIST at Friars Club
Julie Garfield & John Garfield

Photo Coverage: Christine Pedi Hosts REMEMBERING THE BLACKLIST at Friars Club
Julie Garfield

Photo Coverage: Christine Pedi Hosts REMEMBERING THE BLACKLIST at Friars Club
Kate Draper, Joe Gilford, Kate Lardner

Photo Coverage: Christine Pedi Hosts REMEMBERING THE BLACKLIST at Friars Club
Friars Club

Photo Coverage: Christine Pedi Hosts REMEMBERING THE BLACKLIST at Friars Club
Friars Club

Photo Coverage: Christine Pedi Hosts REMEMBERING THE BLACKLIST at Friars Club
Friars Club, Remembering the Blacklist

Photo Coverage: Christine Pedi Hosts REMEMBERING THE BLACKLIST at Friars Club



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

From This Author Stephen Sorokoff

  • Photo Coverage: Christine Pedi Hosts REMEMBERING THE BLACKLIST at Friars Club
  • Photo Coverage: Brian Stokes Mitchell Brings PLAYS WITH MUSIC to Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: An Evening With Irving Berlin at the Friars Club
  • Photo Coverage: Stephen Schwartz Visits Anthony Nunziata at The Green Room 42