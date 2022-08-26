54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presented Ben Jones in I Think We Should See Other People last night. Check out the photos below.

Ben returned to 54 Below with a funny, moving and deeply personal evening of classic standards, soaring showstoppers and modern hits, punctuated with raucous, side-splitting and devastatingly honest stories from his own love life. Serenading audiences with his remarkable voice, Jones appeared alongside his music director and collaborator, the legendary Ron Abel.

Ben Jones is a singer, comedian, storyteller and actor who has appeared in front of audiences worldwide, from the Edinburgh International Festival to the Shanghai Concert Hall. His versatile voice has been featured on recordings on the Albany, Naxos and Delos labels, on A Prairie Home Companion, on the soundtracks for the best-selling video game franchises Halo and Civilization, and on commercials for Coors Light and Meow Mix. He was most recently seen as Sid Sorokin in The Pajama Game in San Francisco. In 2022, he won a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award honoring his work in New York's hottest clubs during the height of the pandemic.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff