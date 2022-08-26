Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Coverage: Ben Jones Plays 54 Below

Ben returned to 54 Below with a funny, moving and deeply personal evening of classic standards, soaring showstoppers and modern hits.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 26, 2022  

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presented Ben Jones in I Think We Should See Other People last night. Check out the photos below.

Ben returned to 54 Below with a funny, moving and deeply personal evening of classic standards, soaring showstoppers and modern hits, punctuated with raucous, side-splitting and devastatingly honest stories from his own love life. Serenading audiences with his remarkable voice, Jones appeared alongside his music director and collaborator, the legendary Ron Abel.

Ben Jones is a singer, comedian, storyteller and actor who has appeared in front of audiences worldwide, from the Edinburgh International Festival to the Shanghai Concert Hall. His versatile voice has been featured on recordings on the Albany, Naxos and Delos labels, on A Prairie Home Companion, on the soundtracks for the best-selling video game franchises Halo and Civilization, and on commercials for Coors Light and Meow Mix. He was most recently seen as Sid Sorokin in The Pajama Game in San Francisco. In 2022, he won a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award honoring his work in New York's hottest clubs during the height of the pandemic.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)


Photo Coverage: Ben Jones Plays 54 BelowPhoto Coverage: Ben Jones Plays 54 Below
August 26, 2022

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presented Ben Jones in I Think We Should See Other People last night.   Check out the photos here.
Photo Coverage: Jason Robert Brown Brings Shoshana Bean & Strings to 54 BelowPhoto Coverage: Jason Robert Brown Brings Shoshana Bean & Strings to 54 Below
August 15, 2022

Jason Robert Brown brought his music, lyrics, vocals, fearless pianistic virtuosity, along with Shoshana Bean and a string section to 54 Below.  The overflow audience in Broadway’s supper club was treated  to an extraordinary evening of great music and JBR wit. Check out photos from the evening here!
Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 TheatersPhoto Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
August 12, 2022

Last night Primary Stages, in association with Ted Snowdon presented On That Day in Amsterdam at 59E59 Theaters. Previews began on July 23 with a limited run through September 4, 2022.  Check out the Opening Night photos here!
Photo Coverage: Isaac Mizrahi Begins 54 Below EngagementPhoto Coverage: Isaac Mizrahi Begins 54 Below Engagement
August 11, 2022

Isaac Mizrahi opened his four-night run at 54 Below last night.  It seems the Fashion District and the Theater District have much in common as Isaac’s presentation last was a welcome addition to midtown and Broadway’s supper club.  
Photos: The Stan Harrison Quartet Plays Bond 45Photos: The Stan Harrison Quartet Plays Bond 45
August 10, 2022

Bond 45 as the name implies used to be on 45th street, it’s now on 46th street, but the music heard last night at this theater district restaurant was reminiscent of 52nd street, site of the original Birdland. See photos below!