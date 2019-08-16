Phoenix Best, Celia Gooding and More Set for 54 SINGS BEYONCE

Beyoncé, who has sold over 100 million records worldwide, will be celebrated in story and song at Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, August 25th, 2019, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm in a concert directed by Robert W. Schneider and co-produced by Mr. Schneider and Benjamin Nissen.

The cast includes Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Helora Danna (Legally Blonde), Kayla Davion (King Kong), Gregory Driscoll (Run For Your Wife), Celia Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Atiauna Grant (Jesus Christ Superstar), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Madeline Mancebo (Carrie: The Musical), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Smokey Joe's Café),Renee Rapp (Mean Girls), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Alexia Sielo (We Are The Tigers), Lena Skeele (Love In Hate Nation), Zurin Villanueva (Clueless), and Samantha Williams (Dear Evan Hansen).

Audiences will hear Beyoncé's greatest songs, like "Single Ladies," "Love On Top," "Halo," and so many more, sung by the legends of Broadway whose lives have been shaped by the music of Beyoncé.

54 SINGS BEYONCE will be music directed by Luke Williams.

Schneider and Nissen said, "BEYONCE has created a fabulous tapestry of musical memories that have empowered an entire generation. Her work has left an indelible impression in the first part of the 21stCentury and we are so excited that so many great artists are coming together to honor her incredible legacy at Feinstein's/54 Below."

Tickets, starting at $30, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 SINGS BEYONCE tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description on the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins





