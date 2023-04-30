Phillip Officer to Present an Encore Performance of SECOND TIME AROUND at Birdland Theater

Birdland Theater will present an encore performance of Phillip Officer in Second Time Around, Thursday, June 8 at 8:30pm.

Second Time Around embraces "change" and how it affects our lives. Officer celebrates a coterie of great writers and artists who have influenced his musical journey (Peggy Lee, Carole King, Stephen Sondheim, The Beatles, Irving Berlin, Cher, Johnny Mercer, and more). Featured musicians include: Mark Hartman (piano), Kevin Kuhn (guitar), Erik Friedlander (cello). The show is directed by Bill Russell.

Greeted by a sold-out audience this past September, Phillip Officer stepped back up to the microphone after more than a decade's absence from the NYC theatre/music scene. BroadwayWorld wrote, "Phillip Officer is back where he belongs. His interpretive skills are thoughtful and very individual. He has a great gift for getting to the very heart of a lyric with great vulnerability and truth. His performance is so fresh and alive, one would never guess he had a day's absence from it."

Officer built a commanding reputation for his arresting commitment to lyrics. The New York Times complimented him as "a master of lyric interpretation...a textbook example of pop understatement." Phillip made his Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated musical Side Show. He was featured in the original cast of Elegies For Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, and is the recipient of multiple New York Nightlife, Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs, and Backstage Bistro Awards. Phillip appeared at Goodspeed-At-Chester in Starcrossed, written by Jeanine Tesori, directed by Martin Charnin.

Second Time Around will be performed Thursday, June 8 at 8:30pm. Birdland Theatre is located at 315 West 44 Street, NYC. (212) 581-3080. Reservations Required - Click Here