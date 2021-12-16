Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pelican Café Postpones New Cabaret Series Scheduled To Launch In January

pixeltracker

The music-and-dinner series at the popular Lak Park restaurant was scheduled to open on January 13 with performances by singer Carole J. Bufford and guitarist Peter Calo.

Dec. 16, 2021  

The Pelican Café today announced that it is postponing the new four-concert cabaret series slated to launch next month due to uncertainties posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The music-and-dinner series at the popular Lak Park restaurant was scheduled to open on January 13 with performances by singer Carole J. Bufford and guitarist Peter Calo. Three additional concerts-Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano (February 24), Ann Hampton Callaway (March 24), and Todd Murray & Alex Rybeck (April 28)-have also been postponed.

The Pelican Café hopes to reschedule this cabaret series at a later date to be announced. Ticket holders to any of the four concerts will be reimbursed.

For more information about the Pelican Café, please visit www.thepelicancafe.com.


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Mean Girls Unisex Names Tee
Mean Girls Unisex Names Tee
Girl from the North Country Enamel Mic Pin
Girl from the North Country Enamel Mic Pin
Come From Away Moose Holiday Ornament
Come From Away Moose Holiday Ornament

More Hot Stories For You