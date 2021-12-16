Pelican Café Postpones New Cabaret Series Scheduled To Launch In January

The Pelican Café today announced that it is postponing the new four-concert cabaret series slated to launch next month due to uncertainties posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The music-and-dinner series at the popular Lak Park restaurant was scheduled to open on January 13 with performances by singer Carole J. Bufford and guitarist Peter Calo. Three additional concerts-Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano (February 24), Ann Hampton Callaway (March 24), and Todd Murray & Alex Rybeck (April 28)-have also been postponed.

The Pelican Café hopes to reschedule this cabaret series at a later date to be announced. Ticket holders to any of the four concerts will be reimbursed.

For more information about the Pelican Café, please visit www.thepelicancafe.com.