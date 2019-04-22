Paul Faccalvieri Returns to Don't Tell Mama

What makes a great cabaret show? Talent with a stellar voice, artistic insight that connects with the music's emotional life, affability and great songs. Enter Paul Fraccalvieri. Best known for his quick-witted sense of humor and a voice that can sing anything from classical opera, to theatrical productions, Paul brings mirth and music to his return appearance in his first original full-length solo cabaret show: THE ROAD TO JOY at Don't Tell Mama (343 West 46th Street NYC) on Saturday, May 18th at 7 PM & Friday, June 14th at 7 PM.

It was reading The Book of Joy which details the friendship between the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu that inspired Paul to create this original one-man cabaret show. Initially, Nobel Peace Prize Laureates and well-known world spiritual leaders Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama convened over 5 days in what Paul describes as "a joy summit with a purpose to share their stories of great personal adversity and shared message: "To have joy yourself, you must bring joy to others."

Mr. Fraccalvieri characterizes his show as "filled with an intertwining blend of music from the Great American Songbook, humor implicitly focusing on the 8 pillars outlined in The Book of Joy and an occasion to share the journey of my life: childhood, the era of "Don't ask, Don't tell" (some squealed instead) and other life-altering moments that demonstrate the possibility of enduring and countering despair with compassion and humor on THE ROAD TO JOY."

Produced by AJK Artists, this transformational cabaret venue comprises the talents of director Lina Koutrakos and music director David Gaines. A multi-award-winning composer, performer, director and MAC Award winner, Ms. Koutrakos has headlined at Feinstein's/54 Below, Joe's Pub, Iridium Jazz Club and B.B. King Blues Club. Mr. Gaines has served as music director for such notables as Karen Mason, Andrea Marcovicci, Penny Fuller as well as performed at Carnegie Hall, Town Hall and BAM.

Paul's early revue appearances with Elaine Malbin, legendary American soprano with a prolific international musical, operatic and concert career, and Joan Roberts, American actress renowned for creating the original role of Laurey in Oklahoma, sparked his entrance into entertainment. Appearing Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway as Emile de Becque inSOUTH PACIFIC, Freddie in MY FAIR LADY, Paul also starred as the Captain in the Off-Broadway musical comedy hit SGT. STUBBY THE AMERICAN WAR DOG MUSICAL. He received a nomination for Best Actor in The West Village Music Festival for his role in GALILEO THE MUSICAL, a JOSEPHINE nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of Emil de Becque in 2016 and most recently garnered acclaim for his sold out 2018 cabaret debut at Don't Tell Mama. Concert appearances include VIVA VOCE and TRUNK SONGS, a collection of songs written by songwriter and composer Philip Springer, best known for his hit Christmas song "Santa Baby" and songs written for such luminaries as Frank Sinatra and music for TV and Film.

It's Paul At His Best: Nostalgic and Heartfelt!

Reservations for THE ROAD TO JOY can be made at Don't Tell Mama (212-757-0788) after 4 PM / online at www.donttellmamanyc.com $20 cover ($15 for MAC members and students) 2 drink minimum (cash only)





