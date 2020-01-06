Patina Miller to Join SETH RUDETSKY'S BROADWAY at The Town Hall

The Town Hall & Mark Cortale continue with the latest installment of the internationally acclaimed concert series Seth Rudetsky's Broadway, hosted and music directed by Sirius/XM Radio star Seth Rudetsky at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street). On Monday, February 3rd, Seth welcomes Broadway and television star Patina Miller. Patina won the Tony® Award for her role in Pippin and co-starred in the CBS series "Madam Secretary."

The format of each concert is a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's funny, insightful and revealing questions - and the music from the star's stellar Broadway career.

Seth Rudetsky's Broadway series continues with Brian Stokes Mitchell on April 13.

Seth Rudetsky's Broadway concert series is part of The Town Hall's presenting season.

For tickets and information, visit www.thetownhall.org or call (212) 997-6661.

This series is raising funds for Sandy Hook Promise. For more info visit: www.sandyhookpromise.org

MORE ABOUT Seth Rudetsky'S BROADWAY:

The roll-call of stars who have graced the Broadway @ series' reads like a Tony Awards Who's Who: Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, Kristin Chenoweth, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Christine Ebersole, Kelli O'Hara, Neil Patrick Harris, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rosie O'Donnell, Vanessa Williams, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Faith Prince, Megan Mullally, Cheyenne Jackson, Gavin Creel, Matthew Morrison, Darren Criss, Jane Krakowski, Beth Malone, Melissa Errico, Joanna Gleason, Michael Cerveris, Norm Lewis, Laura Osnes, Ana Gasteyer, Andrea Martin, Adam Pascal, Kerry Butler, Jackie Hoffman, Sam Harris, John Barrowman, Will Swenson, Alice Ripley, Emily Skinner, Judy Kuhn, Charles Busch, Betty Buckley, and many other leading artists of today.

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Patina Miller, a Tony-award winning actress currently starring on the CBS hit drama series Madam Secretary, has a resume that encompasses Broadway, TV, film, and music. She is most famously known for her role as Leading Player in the 2012-2013 Broadway revival of Stephen Schwartz's 1972 musical, Pippin, directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. At the 67th annual Tony Awards, the musical won Best Revival, and Patina earned the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. Additionally, she won an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and received nominations for the Drama League Award and the Fred and Adele Astaire Award. Miller made her Broadway debut as the gutsy nightclub-singer-turned-nun, Deloris Van Cartier, in the stage adaptation of Sister Act. Her outstanding performance led to her first Tony nomination as well as a Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Award nomination. Additionally, Miller starred in multiple Off-Broadway productions, including Ragtime at Avery Fisher Hall, City Center Encores! production of Kurt Weill and Maxwell Anderson's Lost in the Stars, and the Manhattan Theatre Club's Romantic Poetry. Patina also appeared in The Public Theater's pre-Broadway revival of Hair during its 2008 run at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, also under the direction of Diane Paulus. Her regional theatre credits include First You Dream, a Kander and Ebb revue at the Kennedy Center, Sister Act at the Alliance Theatre and Pasadena Playhouse, and the Philadelphia Theater Company production of Being Alive. She has participated in workshops for Book of Mormon, Nightingale and American Idiot. Prior to her numerous theater credits, Patina appeared in the renowned daytime soap opera All My Children. Miller made her feature film debut as 'Commander Paylor' in Lionsgate's famous trilogy The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, released in November 2014. Patina reprised her role in the final installment of the series, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, in 2015. Patina performed her first solo concert at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts during its 2013-2014 theatrical season. She then made her New York City concert debut in February 2014 as part of Lincoln Center Theater's American Songbook series. Miller received a degree in musical theater from Carnegie Mellon University. She currently resides in New York City.

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As an author, he penned My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan and the sequel The Rise And Fall Of A Theater Geek (Random House) as well as three volumes of Seth's Broadway Diary featuring inside scoop and hilarious stories from all of the stars he's worked with. He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster! (NY TIMES "critics pick") which also premiered to rave reviews in London. In June 2016, he and his husband, James Wesley, co-produced a recording of "What The World Needs Now" with stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, Audra McDonald which went to number one on iTunes and raised more than $100,000 for the Orlando shooting victims (and is still raising money. Buy it!). Seth and James have a non-profit organization called Your Kids Our Kids that presented Concert For America; a series around the country, premiering at NYC's The Town Hall, featuring stars like Barry Manilow, Stephanie Mills, Vanessa Williams, Tina Fey, Randy Rainbow and Audra McDonald that raised money for 5 non-profits that have been working relentlessly since the 2016 presidential election. They also present Voices for The Voiceless, a yearly star-studded concert for You Gotta Believe which helps older foster children find families, even if they've aged out of the system. If you want to hang out with Seth and James and a bunch of Broadway stars performing up a storm, come on one of their cruises! In February 2020 they journey to the Caribbean, in June 2020 to The Adriatic and Greek Isles and in October 2020 they're on the Queen Mary ll to England! More info at: SethsBroadwayVacations.com.





