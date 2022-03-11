Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pangea to Present Final Performance of Kati Neiheisel In YESTERDAY...ONCE MORE, March 26

pixeltracker

Featuring songs by Richard Carpenter and John Bettis, Hal David and Burt Bacharach, Paul Williams and Roger Nichols, Leon Russell and more!

Mar. 11, 2022  

Pangea to Present Final Performance of Kati Neiheisel In YESTERDAY...ONCE MORE, March 26

Kati Neiheisel stars in Yesterday...Once More, Saturday, March 26 at 7:00 pm at Pangea, with musical director Gregory Toroian on piano; Skip Ward on bass; David Silliman on drums; and directed by Lina Koutrakos.

Kati Neiheisel, a 2018 MAC Award nominee for her New York Debut, Among the Stars, brings her love of the Carpenters to Pangea with her show, Yesterday...Once More. With musical direction and arrangements by Gregory Toroian and directed by Lina Koutrakos, the show premiered Friday, October 15, 2021, coinciding with Richard Carpenter's 75th Birthday.

Yesterday...Once More celebrates sibling duo, Karen and Richard Carpenter, and their musical legacy. In the 1970s, the Carpenters topped the charts with songs of joy and comfort. It was no coincidence that throughout the 2020 lockdown, you could find social media posts from singers of all ages doing their own renditions of Carpenters tunes to soothe their souls.

Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorld Cabaret says: "Gratitude fills the air because Kati Neiheisel is more than equal to the task of representing the legacy of the Carpenters, and that of Karen herself."

Kati was introduced to cabaret through Helen Baldassare's Cabaret Performance Work-shop, where she met her musical director, Gregory Toroian. Kati has also studied with Marilyn Maye, and with the late musical director Barry Levitt. Her early supporters and mentors include Sue Matsuki, Deb Berman (director of Among the Stars), and Susan Winter.

Learn more at www.pangeanyc.com.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell

More Hot Stories For You

  • BYE BYE BIRDIE Comes to Conejo Players Theatre in March
  • The Mill Valley Chamber Music Society Presents The Horszowski Trio, February 27
  • Dennis Quaid Comes To Thousand Oaks in May
  • “America's Got Talent” Finalist And World-Renown Magician Piff The Magic Dragon Comes To Thousand Oaks