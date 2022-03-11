Pangea to Present Final Performance of Kati Neiheisel In YESTERDAY...ONCE MORE, March 26

Kati Neiheisel stars in Yesterday...Once More, Saturday, March 26 at 7:00 pm at Pangea, with musical director Gregory Toroian on piano; Skip Ward on bass; David Silliman on drums; and directed by Lina Koutrakos.

Kati Neiheisel, a 2018 MAC Award nominee for her New York Debut, Among the Stars, brings her love of the Carpenters to Pangea with her show, Yesterday...Once More. With musical direction and arrangements by Gregory Toroian and directed by Lina Koutrakos, the show premiered Friday, October 15, 2021, coinciding with Richard Carpenter's 75th Birthday.

Yesterday...Once More celebrates sibling duo, Karen and Richard Carpenter, and their musical legacy. In the 1970s, the Carpenters topped the charts with songs of joy and comfort. It was no coincidence that throughout the 2020 lockdown, you could find social media posts from singers of all ages doing their own renditions of Carpenters tunes to soothe their souls.

Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorld Cabaret says: "Gratitude fills the air because Kati Neiheisel is more than equal to the task of representing the legacy of the Carpenters, and that of Karen herself."

Kati was introduced to cabaret through Helen Baldassare's Cabaret Performance Work-shop, where she met her musical director, Gregory Toroian. Kati has also studied with Marilyn Maye, and with the late musical director Barry Levitt. Her early supporters and mentors include Sue Matsuki, Deb Berman (director of Among the Stars), and Susan Winter.

