Pamela Morgan's One-Woman Cabaret Returns By Popular Demand

After three successful shows, renowned cookbook author, lifestyle and entertaining expert Pamela Morgan brings her one-women cabaret show back to The Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 West 42nd Street, New York City), for one night only on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 7:00 pm. It will be a fun night of singing, dancing and lots of laughs for all those who attend. In addition, Acclaimed singer, actor and MC/Host Richard Skipper will be Pamela's special guest for the evening.

Part festive party, part foodie extravaganza, and most important part of all, the show is a rousing musical journey through Pamela's own heart stirring story following her dreams. The cabaret's title is adapted from the title song of legendary choreographer Michael Bennet's Tony and Pulitzer-winning 1975 Broadway musical A Chorus Line about seventeen dancers auditioning for spots in a Broadway chorus line. Pamela's personal real-life experience of these auditions makes for the exciting, surprise pivot of her tale.

Pamela's repertoire includes the title song "One Singular Sensation" from A Chorus Line; selections from the Great American Songbook, classics from the iconic Carole King as well several cooking-themed songs, including the Frank Sinatra classic "Scotch & Soda;" and even a parody on dieting called "The Dieter's Prayer." A crowd favorite is a hilarious, original song where Pamela puts an apron over her golden costume and actually cooks on stage. For the finale she delights the audience with a tasting gift of her Flourless Chocolate Cake and her Pecan Sandies.

For the upcoming show, Pamela teamed up with local cabaret legends like Mark Nadler as her director and Gregory Toroian as her musical director, and she'll be accompanied by a 4-piece band.

It was actually Pamela's dream of entertaining as a professional singer and dancer that brought her to the Big Apple from her native Texas in the first place. After quickly racking up an impressive list of credits, including the touring companies of several Broadway shows and appearing in national television commercials for Guess Jeans and Dr. Pepper, Pamela simultaneously began honing her cooking and catering chops at the New York Restaurant School.

Her first business, Flavors Catering and Carry-Out, quickly became a neighborhood staple on West 18th Street in Manhattan's Flatiron district. The "cook shop" format was innovative and was actually one of the very first places in NYC to have an organic salad bar. Flavors also designed and catered notable charity events, exclusive dinner parties and weddings. Counting Martha Stewart Living, HBO, Harry Winston, and Chanel as among some of her regular clientele, Pamela even created a holiday food catalogue for Neiman Marcus and appeared on The Food Network.

Today, with her new lifestyle site and cabaret show, Pamela continues to expand her reach with her influential culinary, lifestyle and entertaining expertise.

In March, Pamela opens her doors and invites the world to visit her new "party-in-the-kitchen" located online via her new website, pamelamorganlifestyle.com. The new site is an inspiring lifestyle destination featuring a user-friendly, searchable format making it easy to find Pamela's recipes, cooking videos and travel blogs. For the launch Pamela offers a free gift, her new e-book, 10 WORST Party Nightmares...and how to avoid them! Pamela Morgan's Guide to Why the BEST Parties Always End up in the Kitchen, where she shares her best secrets to a successful party.

Following the new site launch, later in 2020, Pamela's culinary lifestyle favorites, from foodie secret sauces and spices; a cook's best tools, and Pamela's glittery party essentials, like red-carpet-worthy jewels, will join the offerings in curated e-commerce collections.

Tickets are $25 and are available at web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10505477.





