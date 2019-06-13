PLEASURE SEEKERS LIVE! Heads to Pangea for SULTRY SUMMERr And PRIDE EDITION

PPleasure Seekers is LIVE! Variety Cabaret show with some of downtown's most intriguing cultural diva's with creatrix actress Heather Litteer brings you Sultry Songs, Summers Of Forbidden Love Stories, Moon Dancing into the Solstice and Celebrating StoneWall 50 Pride Edition and even some of her very own secrets of the downtown underground!

Featuring smoking hot guitar goddess Viva DeConcini plays like a flaming sword from Bonnaroo to Monterey Jazz . Also the one and only show master debonaire Julian Fleisher hosting 2 shows The Naked American Songbook on radio WNYC and in the 3rd season of 44 Charlton a Variety show at Green Space. With Zecca Esquibel on the ivories from the band Get Wet !produced by Phil Ramone and featured on Solid Gold and American Bandstand.

She knows how to wiggle and tell stories in the key of Middle C !

FRIDAY JUNE 21st at 9:30

pangea 178 Second Ave. between 11th and 12th

9:00 pm doors 9:30 show pangea.com

Subway: L to 1st Ave. N,Q,R,W,4,5,6 to 14th ST -Union Sq.

$15 online $20 cash at the door $20 food and beverage minimum

Ticket link https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4263926

Photo by Bob Krasner





