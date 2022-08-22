Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PHOTOS: Porter Carroll, Jr. Offers up Musical Missing Links In THE EVOLUTION OF CABARET At 54 Below

School Is In Session, And What A Session It Was.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Lovelies! Bobby Patrick, your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in cabareT to bring you ALL the Tea!

Porter Carroll, Jr. returned to his NYC home base - 54 Below to bring us all THE EVOLUTION OF CABARET Wednesday night. Carrol, the founder of Atlantic Starr, a noted R&B/Pop hit producing company for three solid decades, now tours with Hall & Oats as their percussionist and backup vocalist. In his spare time, when he's not on stage with the number one selling duo in music history, he likes to get his solo on in clubs around the world. Porter's innovative shows, with his original takes on R&B, Rock & Roll, Jazz, funk, blues, and a few dashes of the American Song Book, have sold out everywhere he goes because that voice of his is as smashing as his movie star looks. Whether he is improv'ing jazz vocalese or bringing new blood to PURPLE RAIN - a particular highlight of the night - Porter Carroll, Jr. is a singer's singer and he proved it on Wednesday. Enjoy this PhotoPhlash from Little Bobby and keep a weather eye out for this man's next gig because he definitely gets...

5 Out Of 5 Rainbows.

Featuring a band that included Andy Abel (guitar), David Livolsi (bass), Danny Obadia (keyboard), and Joel Rosenblatt (drums).

Keep up with what's next at 54 Below HERE.

Keep Up With All Things Porter Carroll, Jr. On His WebbySite: HERE

From This Author - Bobby Patrick

Heigh Ho Friends & “Family”! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in CABARET to bring you all the T. I am a queer reviewer, specializing in the seedy underbelly... (read more about this author)


Photos: Debbie Gibson in Her OUT OF THE BLUE 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT at 54 BelowPhotos: Debbie Gibson in Her OUT OF THE BLUE 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT at 54 Below
August 21, 2022

One review was just not enough as Bobby Patrick went a bit shutter buggy throughout the show taking SKADS of pictures because the lady just kept doing things...
Review: Debbie Gibson Sings and Celebrates The OUT OF THE BLUE 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT At 54 BelowReview: Debbie Gibson Sings and Celebrates The OUT OF THE BLUE 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT At 54 Below
August 20, 2022

One of the most potent aspects of the 54 Below concert was Gibson taking chances by taking new approaches to her long-standing hits. Beginning the night with just herself performing acoustic arrangements for the first few songs, monkeying with tempos, keys, and chord progressions, her true artist's soul shown through her superb solo musicianship
Review: 13 THE MUSICAL Soundtrack Represents Melodic Musical Theatre Teenage AngstReview: 13 THE MUSICAL Soundtrack Represents Melodic Musical Theatre Teenage Angst
August 13, 2022

Teenage angst and musical theater make for a very specific buying demographic.
Review: Melissa Errico & Billy Stritch Are So Cool Down In the Basement Giving Us SWING LESSONS At 54 BelowReview: Melissa Errico & Billy Stritch Are So Cool Down In the Basement Giving Us SWING LESSONS At 54 Below
August 5, 2022

Truthfully, Bobby does not know what Errico & Stritch got paid for these SWING LESSONS, but whatever it was, it was not enough!
Review: T. Oliver Reid Is BOFFO At Below in THAT SUNDAY, THAT SUMMER At 54 BelowReview: T. Oliver Reid Is BOFFO At Below in THAT SUNDAY, THAT SUMMER At 54 Below
July 26, 2022

THAT SUNDAY, THAT SUMMER is well worth the price and so we give T. Oliver Reid our highest compliment when we tell you to BUY A TICKET next time he plays