PHOTOS: Porter Carroll, Jr. Offers up Musical Missing Links In THE EVOLUTION OF CABARET At 54 Below

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Lovelies! Bobby Patrick, your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in cabareT to bring you ALL the Tea!

Porter Carroll, Jr. returned to his NYC home base - 54 Below to bring us all THE EVOLUTION OF CABARET Wednesday night. Carrol, the founder of Atlantic Starr, a noted R&B/Pop hit producing company for three solid decades, now tours with Hall & Oats as their percussionist and backup vocalist. In his spare time, when he's not on stage with the number one selling duo in music history, he likes to get his solo on in clubs around the world. Porter's innovative shows, with his original takes on R&B, Rock & Roll, Jazz, funk, blues, and a few dashes of the American Song Book, have sold out everywhere he goes because that voice of his is as smashing as his movie star looks. Whether he is improv'ing jazz vocalese or bringing new blood to PURPLE RAIN - a particular highlight of the night - Porter Carroll, Jr. is a singer's singer and he proved it on Wednesday. Enjoy this PhotoPhlash from Little Bobby and keep a weather eye out for this man's next gig because he definitely gets...

5 Out Of 5 Rainbows.

Featuring a band that included Andy Abel (guitar), David Livolsi (bass), Danny Obadia (keyboard), and Joel Rosenblatt (drums).

