PHOTOS: Backstage as Rex Reed Hosts Doris Day Evening at Cabaret Convention

Last night the Mabel Mercer Foundation presented night two of the 2023 Cabaret Convention. The name of the show said it all: SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY. Of course, the subtitle was A TRIBUTE TO DORIS DAY but anyone familiar with the legendary actress and singer would have guessed what Sentimental Journey the crowd would be going on. Hosted by Rex Reed, the evening featured an evening of cabaret artists whose aesthetic fit, perfectly, those for which the world remembers Doris Day - the only thing missing was a dog or two, but that would have been impossible at the Rose Theater in the Jazz At Lincoln Center complex.

