Orphean Circus Presents DIRECTOR VS DIRECTOR: A New, Livestreaming, Interactive Game Show

Tune in for the next episode on November 1st at 7:30 p.m. EST.

From the prolific, whimsically surrealist minds at Orphean Circus comes the all-new live streaming game show competition, Director Vs Director!

In this interactive, Zoom-inspired game, two directors and their teams of artists have just 3 hours to work together behind-the-scenes to create ART!! Then, the teams go LIVE and we, the audience, get to vote for the winner!

Holding down this adventurous DIY romp is the show's host, National Treasure Mark Bedard, who - along with a wild array of on-air regulars - provides us with guidance, merriment, music, and unpredictable mayhem, along the way. Balloon Girl Millie Grams, Theatre Professional Mrs. Keyes, 4-Cs Spokesperson Jenna Morris are only a few of the Director Vs Director family.

About the Show: Game creator and director Ken Roht's priority for Director Vs Director is to offer unique, collaborative opportunities for the countless artists who are waiting for the performing arts to flourish again. Actors, singers, dancers, performance artists, filmmakers, designers, writers, musicians - and the audiences that appreciate them - all come to play.

Director Vs Director has already, since its launch in August 2020, provided an outlet for nearly one hundred artists ages 3 to 73, from Los Angeles to London and Broadway to Brazil.

Recent contributing artists include Broadway regulars Alice Ripley, Ben Cameron, Lauren Elder, J. Elaine Marcos, and Sam Given; notable performers and musicians Chris Wells of The Secret City, and Grammy award-winning vocalist Janis Siegel; Theatre Professor Marc Devine, Filmmaker Jacob Perlmutter, Designer Brandon Baruch, and Brazilian performance artist Artur Contardi, just to name a few. Head to the show's YouTube channel to see the first four episodes.

About the Game: Two creative leaders bring together teams of 8 people, each. After a brief orientation meeting where they learn the game rules and the prescribed theme and props for their 8-minute presentations, each team breaks out into their own meeting and begins creating. They must devise a script and include one original song. At the end of the three-hour-period, each team has an online technical rehearsal. Then it's showtime! The teams present their work to a live online audience who will vote for their favorite. The team with the most votes wins and goes on to future challenges.

Director Vs Director is an all-volunteer operation, both in front of and behind-the-scenes. Audience donations collected from each episode go directly to the participating artists.

Special All-Star Game - November 1st, 7:30 pm EST

Episode 5 - Team Joshua Turchin Vs Team David O With Special Musical Guests, Los Angeles-based alt-rockers The HolyCuts

Livestreaming on our Director Vs. Director Youtube Channel and on the Orphean Circus Facebook Page November1st at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Team members of every description, from all over the country are working remotely, coming together to form this formidable group of All-Star competitors. New York favorites Broadway belter Lauren Elder, J. Elaine Marcos, Hunter Canning, Jon-Michael Reese and opera diva Megan Gabriel are just a few of the performers. Spencer Weitzel and DvsD alum Kit Proudfoot join us from the online media world.

"The fun of this episode might be that theatre veteran David O crushes the youthful, plucky spirit of fourteen-year-old musical theatre whiz-kid Joshua Turchin. That said, Turchin's got some serious tricks up his sleeve." - Ken Roht, Orphean Circus Creative Director

