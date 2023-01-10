Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan & More to Star in AKIMBO AFTER SCHOOL at 54 Below

54 BELOW will present AKIMBO AFTER SCHOOL. Take a study break with the teens of Kimberly Akimbo at 54 Below! For one night only, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander, and Nina White sing their favorite songs in Akimbo After School. Grab your butterfly clips, friendship bracelets, and Tamagotchis for a night of jams with the class of '99!

AKIMBO AFTER SCHOOL is produced by Yoni Weiss and Carly Heitner, with music direction by James Stryska.

AKIMBO AFTER SCHOOL plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 19, 2023 at 7:00pm. Tickets start at $30 and there is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Please note that after 4pm on the day of performance, tickets are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Olivia Elease Hardy: Prior to the off-Broadway production of Kimberly Akimbo, Olivia toured with the First national Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical as "Duckling Donna." Kimberly Akimbo is Olivia's second professional show and her Broadway debut. Originally from Southern New Jersey, Olivia attended the University of Michigan to earn her BFA in Musical Theatre.

Fernell Hogan: Credits include The Prom (Broadway); Mean Girls (National Tour); For You Paige (TikTok musical); Fernell is overjoyed to return to Kimberly Akimbo after an exciting run at The Atlantic Theater Company.

Michael Iskander: Broadway debut in Kimberly Akimbo! Michael is an Egyptian-born actor. He won The Spirit of the MACY Award for Best Actor in 2019. He also won the special recognition scholarship at the Jimmy Awards in 2019.

Nina White is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut in Kimberly Akimbo after originating her role off-Broadway. UMich grad. Upcoming film: A Different Man (A24).

