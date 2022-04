Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Amy Jo Jackson & More to Take Part in Joel B. New's Virtual 40th Birthday Concert

On April 27th, award-winning musical theatre writer/producer/performer Joel B. New will celebrate his 40th birthday with the streaming concert "#JoelB40", a look back at some of his work's most memorable onstage moments.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You