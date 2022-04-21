Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Amy Jo Jackson & More to Take Part in Joel B. New's Virtual 40th Birthday Concert
Tune in here to watch on Wednesday, April 27th at 7pm EST!
On April 27th, award-winning musical theatre writer/producer/performer Joel B. New will celebrate his 40th birthday with the streaming concert "#JoelB40", a look back at some of his work's most memorable onstage moments.
Tune in below!
The retrospective YouTube event features the vocal stylings of Madge Dietrich, Joshua Hinck, Amy Jo Jackson, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Melissa McKamie, Joel B. New, Charles Sanchez, Gabe Violett, and so many more. Viewers can go to YouTube to set a reminder and watch the premiere on Wednesday, April 27th at 7pm EST.