Nicole Zuraitis Will Launch New Album HOW LOVE BEGINS At Birdland On Labor Day

Special guest Christian McBride joins Grammy nominee for CD launch celebration.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review: Jason Danieley Opens Up With Open-Hearted WITHOUT A SONG 54 Below Photo 2 Jason Danieley Is Never WITHOUT A SONG, Thank Goodness
CALIFORNIA DREAMS Band To Reunite For 90s DREAMS FAN FEST And Concert Photo 3 CALIFORNIA DREAMS TV Band To Reunite
SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND Will Encore At 54 Below On September 9th Photo 4 Seth Sikes Streisand Show Will Encore

Nicole Zuraitis Will Launch New Album HOW LOVE BEGINS At Birdland On Labor Day

Nicole Zuraitis Will Launch New Album HOW LOVE BEGINS At Birdland On Labor Day

Birdland is proud to announce that Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Nicole Zuraitis will be hosting the official NYC release of “How Love Begins,” a new album, on Monday, September 4th at 7 pm. (Ticket link HERE.)

The Grammy-nominated jazz singer-songwriter, pianist, arranger and vocalist, winner of the prestigious 2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition Gold Medal and Birdland Big Band vocalist Nicole Zuraitis is thrilled to have the official NYC release of “How Love Begins” at Birdland Jazz Club with special guest, eight-time Grammy Award winning bassist Christian McBride.  “How Love Begins” is an ardent, vulnerable and relatable meditation on modern love that solidifies Zuraitis’ stature as one of the pre-eminent songwriters of our time. Alongside Zuraitis’ soaring vocals and pianistic refrains, this concert of “How Love Begins” will features the aforementioned Christian McBride on the bass, guitar virtuoso Gilad Hekselman on guitar, Miki Hayama on organ, and Dan Pugach on drums.

"Supreme talent...a poetess and purely expressive artist like no other... first-rate songwriter, powerhouse vocalist and grade A pianist--proves to be an expert cartographer, mapping out every detail, nuance and shade of emotion surrounding the arc of a relationship."

Dan Bilawsky, All About Jazz 2023.

Nicole Zuraitis

“How Love Begins”

Monday, September 4 at 7pm

Birdland, 315 West 44 Street, NYC

212-581-3080 or BirdlandJazz.com

$40

Read the Broadway World review of the album How Love Begins HERE.

Visit the Nicole Zuraitis website HERE.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch Return to Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel Photo
Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch Return to Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel

On Sunday, September 3, Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch will hold court at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel for the twelfth year, entertaining with their evening of swinging standards on Sunday nights from 9pm to midnight.

2
Photos: Susie Mosher & John Boswell Return To Birdland In CASHINO! Photo
Photos: Susie Mosher & John Boswell Return To Birdland In CASHINO!

“CASHINO,” the long-running LA and NYC cult hit returned to Birdland for one night only on August 28. See photos from the event.

3
DeForest Theatricals Presents Doris Dear In Her New Show DORIS DEARS GURL TALK SLIGHTLY SO Photo
DeForest Theatricals Presents Doris Dear In Her New Show DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK SLIGHTLY SONDHEIM

DeForest Theatricals has announced the highly anticipated premiere of 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk 'Slightly Sondheim,'' featuring the incomparable Doris Dear, America's Perfect Housewife, at the iconic Triad Theater in New York City.

4
Pangea Unveils Fall Lineup Featuring David Dean Bottrell, Tammy Faye Starlite & More Photo
Pangea Unveils Fall Lineup Featuring David Dean Bottrell, Tammy Faye Starlite & More

Discover the exciting fall lineup at Pangea featuring David Dean Bottrell and Tammy Faye Starlite. Don't miss the opportunity to see these talented performers live. Get all the details and book your tickets now!

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Nicole Zuraitis Will Launch New Album HOW LOVE BEGINS At Birdland On Labor DayNicole Zuraitis Will Launch New Album HOW LOVE BEGINS At Birdland On Labor Day
Interview: Stephanie Lazard of 54 SINGS SAMMY RAE & THE FRIENDS at 54 BelowInterview: Stephanie Lazard of 54 SINGS SAMMY RAE & THE FRIENDS at 54 Below
Interview: Robert Driemeyer of BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 BelowInterview: Robert Driemeyer of BROADWAY BARFLY at 54 Below
CALIFORNIA DREAMS Band To Reunite For 90s DREAMS FAN FEST And ConcertCALIFORNIA DREAMS Band To Reunite For 90s DREAMS FAN FEST And Concert

Videos

Video: First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video Video: First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You