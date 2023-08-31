Nicole Zuraitis Will Launch New Album HOW LOVE BEGINS At Birdland On Labor Day

Birdland is proud to announce that Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Nicole Zuraitis will be hosting the official NYC release of “How Love Begins,” a new album, on Monday, September 4th at 7 pm. (Ticket link HERE.)

The Grammy-nominated jazz singer-songwriter, pianist, arranger and vocalist, winner of the prestigious 2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition Gold Medal and Birdland Big Band vocalist Nicole Zuraitis is thrilled to have the official NYC release of “How Love Begins” at Birdland Jazz Club with special guest, eight-time Grammy Award winning bassist Christian McBride. “How Love Begins” is an ardent, vulnerable and relatable meditation on modern love that solidifies Zuraitis’ stature as one of the pre-eminent songwriters of our time. Alongside Zuraitis’ soaring vocals and pianistic refrains, this concert of “How Love Begins” will features the aforementioned Christian McBride on the bass, guitar virtuoso Gilad Hekselman on guitar, Miki Hayama on organ, and Dan Pugach on drums.

"Supreme talent...a poetess and purely expressive artist like no other... first-rate songwriter, powerhouse vocalist and grade A pianist--proves to be an expert cartographer, mapping out every detail, nuance and shade of emotion surrounding the arc of a relationship."

Dan Bilawsky, All About Jazz 2023.

Nicole Zuraitis

“How Love Begins”

Monday, September 4 at 7pm

Birdland, 315 West 44 Street, NYC

212-581-3080 or BirdlandJazz.com

$40

Read the Broadway World review of the album How Love Begins HERE.

Visit the Nicole Zuraitis website HERE.