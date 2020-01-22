Nicole Henry Returns To Nyc With 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody: The Music Of Whitney Houston'

After a sold out engagement in September & October 2019, Nicole Henry will return on March 3, 10, 17 2020 at 7PM to Feinstein's/54 Below with her acclaimed theatrical-concert-event "I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Music of Whitney Houston."

Conceived and directed by award-winning theatre and concert director Will Nunziata (co-written by Nunziata and Henry), this captivating show celebrates Whitney's messages of courage, truth, and love - all qualities Whitney shared in her music and life, and themes Ms. Henry also clings to in her life's quest.

Whitney Houston was one of the greatest and most beloved singers of our time whose musical contributions will remain in the American music lexicon for generations to come. Not many singers can do justice to her recordings, however the dynamic and passionate Soul Train award-winning vocalist and actress Nicole Henry will remind you of the Greatest Love of All when she takes the stage. Ms. Henry will share her personal journeys through Whitney's most beloved hits including: "I Have Nothing," "Didn't We Almost Have It All," "I'm Your Baby Tonight," "I Will Always Love You," and other timeless classics.

Joining Ms. Henry onstage will be musical director/arranger Eugene Gwozdz, drummer Mark McLean, bassist Richie Goods, and two of NYC's best vocalists: Clayton Bryant (recently on tour with Toni Braxton) and Marissa Rosen (recently on Broadway and touring with Kristin Chenoweth).

Nicole Henry has earned three TOP 10 U.S. Billboard & HMV Japan jazz albums, she's won NYC's coveted BISTRO Award in 2010, and she's headlined in 20 countries in cities including Paris, Madrid, Tokyo, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, and Miami Beach. Don't miss this highly anticipated Whitney salute honoring this once-in-a-generation talent, with this world-class vocalist.

Don't miss this "back by popular demand" theatrical-concert-event.

Tickets on sale at 54Below.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You