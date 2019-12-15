Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar Bring New Show 'Superheroes In Love Holiday Special' To The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - the new intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's "off-night hotspot" by The New York Times - will present Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar in their new show "Superheroes in Love Holiday Special" on Monday, December 16th at 7:00 PM. This Broadway power couple from Jersey Boys and West Side Story, will perform some of their favorite holiday songs, seasonal favorites and a handful of surprises, and will feature guests from School of Rock, Wicked, Rock of Ages, Kiss Me Kate, Come From Away and more. They will be joined by music director and pianist Gillian Berkowitz on piano, Jon Berger on drums and Mike Preen on the upright bass.

Nicolas Dromard started his Broadway career in Susan Stroman's Oklahoma! where he understudied the role of Will Parker. He later went on to perform with Hugh Jackman in The Boy From Oz. He was most recently seen closing the Broadway companies as Bert and Tommy DeVito, in Mary Poppins and Jersey Boys. On Broadway, Desirée Davar was in the 2010 revival of West Side Story standing by for Anita and was most recently seen in roles such as Velma in Chicago, Tiger Lily in Peter Pan and Sally Bowles in Cabaret. They have performed their show "Superheroes in Love" in Sonoma with the Transcendence Theatre Company, with pops symphonies across the States and on cruises as far as Norway!

Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar will perform "Superheroes in Love Holiday Special" at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Monday, December 16th at 7:00 PM. The cover charges is $25-$75. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42





