Nick Rashad Burroughs to Bring GROOVE MACHINE LIVE to The Cutting Room NYC

Broadway star and recording artist Nick Rashad Burroughs, who currently stars as Ike Turner in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, will present a brand new concert experience, "Groove Machine Live," featuring songs from his Pop Smash Radio Award-nominated EP "Groove Machine" and more, for one-night-only on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM at The Cutting Room NYC (44 East 32nd Street New York, NY 10016). Tickets ($20 - $25) are now available here.



Groove Machine Live is a night of Funk, Pop, R&B, and Rock & Roll featuring the singles "Tonight" and "Crazy" from Nick's debut EP "Groove Machine," as well as songs that inspired him to write the album, backed by a full live band and featuring special surprise guests.



Groove Machine Live is directed by Broadway's Zhailon Levingston (Chicken & Biscuits, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical), with music direction by Michael O. Mitchell (Motown: The Musical, MJ: The Musical), and is executive produced by Tim Norman.



Burroughs can currently be seen on Broadway in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, in which he has just assumed the role of Ike Turner. Additionally, fans know him from performances in Broadway's Kinky Boots, King Kong, and the first national tour of Something Rotten. Nick can also be seen singing "Ordinary Day" on Todrick Hall's number one pop visual album, "Forbidden." Nick received a Broadway World Award for his portrayal of Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar. Other favorite credits include James Brown in James Brown Live at the Apollo Music Cafe, Shrek the Musical (Donkey) Ragtime (Coalhouse), and Company (Robert).