New York Youth Symphony's Musical Theater Songwriting Students Showcase Their Work at Joe's Pub

A musical has to start somewhere. Whether it's the opening line of a song, or the first note that a pianist plays. It can be daunting for any young writer, but thanks to a program The New York Youth Symphony's Musical Theater Songwriting (MTS) Program, aspiring musical theater students now have a place to hone their craft.



On Tuesday, May 10th at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, a live audience will have the unique chance to listen to songs written, composed, and arranged by the 2022 New York Youth Symphony's MTS cohort. The cohort will be joined on stage by performers from The Harlem School of the Arts, Molloy/CAP21 and The New York Film Academy, as well as a professional 6-piece band. The show starts at 7:00PM and tickets can be purchased for $20 on The Public Theater website at www.publictheater.org.

"It is truly an exhilarating opportunity for our students to showcase their work at Joe's Pub at the iconic Public Theater. The fact that shows such as Chorus Line and Hamilton started in the very building they are performing their work is special to them," explained Anna K. Jacobs, director of New York Youth Symphony's MTS Program.

The New York Youth Symphony's Musical Theater Songwriting Program (MTS) launched in 2018 and is specially designed to lead students between the ages of 12 to 22 through a range of musical theater songwriting processes. Whether their background is as a classical composer, singer-songwriter, performer, writer, or some cool hyphenate, the MTS program provides students with the opportunity to both study the fundamentals of musical theater songwriting and take artistic risks.

Weekly sessions, which are led by director Anna K. Jacobs, have featured many of Broadway's most acclaimed artists, including Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime; Once on this Island), Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home; Jagged Little Pill), Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton; Dear Evan Hansen), Tom Kitt (Next to Normal; Jagged Little Pill), David Yazbek (The Band's Visit; Tootsie), and Helen Park (K-Pop), About the NYYS The New York Youth Symphony is the most awarded youth program of its kind in the nation, recognized for its innovative educational programs for talented young musicians.

Founded in 1963 as an orchestra to showcase the metropolitan area's most gifted musicians ages 12-22, its activities have since grown to encompass programs in jazz, chamber music, conducting, composition, and musical theater songwriting, with performances at world class venues including Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and the Public Theater. Through its commissioning program, First Music, the NYYS has commissioned over 165 works from young composers since 1984.