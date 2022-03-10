New York City's Rising Opera Star in LOVE IN SPRINGTIME An Evening Of Opera & Broadway Favorites

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents New York City's Rising Opera Stars in Love in Springtime on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

New York City's rising opera stars celebrate love in its many forms in an evening of popular love songs spanning from classical and Broadway to ballads and ragtime. The evening will include powerful voices featured in the Grammy Award-winning production Porgy and Bess and the sold-out Fire Shut Up in My Bones at the Metropolitan Opera in 2021.

The show will include fun Opera and Broadway tunes, Art Songs, and will also pay tribute to the music of Black composers, including "Habañera" (Carmen), "Lippen Schweigen" (The Merry Widow), "Make Them Hear You" (Ragtime), the World Premiere of "Dreams Vibrate Under the Moon" (Jarrar), "A Real Slow Drag" (Treemonisha), and many more. Come join these fantastic artists in what will be a concert no opera or Broadway music lover should miss!

The featured singers for "Love in Springtime" are Christian Mark Gibbs (tenor), Makeda Hampton (soprano), Tesia Kwarteng (mezzo), and Markel Reed (baritone). Composer Felix Jarrar completes the cast as music director and pianist.

New York City's Rising Opera Stars in "Love in Springtime" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) March 20, 2022. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.