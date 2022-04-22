New SPIRIT OF THE 60S Musical Opens At Downtown Cabaret Theatre

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre presents their all-new musical Decades in Concert: Spirit of the 60s. The production opens Friday, April 22nd and runs through May 15th at Connecticut's most historic Cabaret Theatre. The Downtown Cabaret in partnership with Family Entertainment Live presents this second installment of their original Decades in Concert series, Spirit of the Sixties.

Following the huge success of Sounds of the Seventies, this production transports audiences back to the 1960s to revisit the sights and sounds of the era that changed EVERYTHING. Using music from some of the most prominent and influential artists of the 60's such as The Rolling Stones, The Who, Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, The Band, Crosby Stills & Nash, Aretha Franklin and The Beatles plus many many more, Decades in Concert: Spirit of the Sixties tells the story of the history and culture of America from JFK to the Apollo Moon Landing and everything in between. Led by a powerhouse cast, this spectacular music will immerse you in nostalgic multimedia and transport you back to the decade that changed America and defined a generation.

The production is conceived by Hugh Hallinan, written and curated by Phill Hill, choreographed by Jennifer Kaye, and musically directed by Jeff Cubeta with costume design by Lesley Neilson-Bowman, Dressers: Krista Rocco and Thomas Gordon, Sound Design by Matt Feeney, and stage managed by Sarah Hooper. Hugh Hallinan serves as Executive Director/ Producer alongside Artistic Director Phill Hill.

The cast features the talents of beloved DCT company members who originated the "Decades" series: Saige Bryan (Singer/Songwriter Saige Noelle, WC Knicks Singer @thesaigenoelle) Robert Peterpaul (CBS' Bull, Newsies, The Art of Kindness Podcast @robpeterpaul), Mikayla Petrilla (SNL, Inventing Anna, The McKittrick Hotel @mikaylapetrilla), Everton Ricketts (SNL, Polar Express: Warner Bros @egricketts) and company swing Sean Davis.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has been a staple in the New England theatre scene for over 40 years. Patrons love their unique "Bring Your Own Picnic" atmosphere and the unmatched talent that comes through. Its history includes productions of popular Broadway musicals as well as the American premiere of Blood Brothers in 1988, Kelli O'Hara receiving her Equity card in a production of Phantom, and a premiere production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1979 - before it appeared on Broadway. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre currently offers a fully stocked season of Main Stage Concert and TYA shows, as well as a concert series and special events.

Decades in Concert: Spirit of the 60s opens on Friday, April 22nd and runs through Sunday, May 15th. For tickets and more information, visit www.MyCabaret.org or call the box office Mon - Fri, 10am - 5pm, (203) 576-1636 Opt. 0. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization and is a handicap-accessible theatre.