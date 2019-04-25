New Cabaret Series to Kick Off at The Duplex on 4/29

Williams & Bartholick Theatricals is excited to announce their new cabaret series "Artists for Awareness" taking place at The Duplex. With some of New York City's finest performers, Artists for Awareness is a budding concert series that raises funds for charities including The Arthritis Foundation. Through the catalogs of favorite singers and scores of beloved musicals, they strive to bring attention to important causes through the power of music.

The series will kick off on Monday, April 29th under the musical direction of Jon Audric with "Sha-a-a-a-la-la-low," featuring songs from the Oscar nominated "A Star is Born" and from the vast catalogue of the Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy awarding-winning Lady Gaga!

The evening's performers include:

Arianna Rosario (On Your Feet!, Broadway, In The Heights, Kennedy Center), Shelby Ringdahl (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Muny, Disenchanted, National Tour), Sarah Goodman (Moses Man, Geva Theater, The Outsider, 3 Pin Productions), Kailyn Toussaint (So You Think You Can Belt Season 16, The West End Lounge, The Addams Family, Arizona Repertory Theatre), Kevin Stevens (Big Bang Theory: A Pop/Rock Musical Parody, Off-Broadway, RENT 20th Anniversary Tour), Patrick Bovo (Sgt Stubby, St Luke's Theatre, Eleanor, Cherry Lane Theatre), Carolina Miranda (In The Heights, Port Chester Council for the Arts, The Bodyguard, White Plains Performing Arts Center) Alex Echols (The Other Side of the Tracks, Short film, Dig Deeper Foundation, Founder), Randa Meierhenry (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Prairie Repertory Theatre, A Christmas Story: The Musical, Ghostlight Theatricals).

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.purplepass.com/artists0429

*please note there may be a different name on the website. Event has gone through a name change.





