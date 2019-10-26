New Cabaret Series Comes To Don't Tell Mama

Williams & Bartholick Theatricals announce their cabaret series "Artists for Awareness" is returning this month. Featuring some of New York City's finest performers, Artists for Awareness is a budding concert series that is dedicated to raising funds for charitable causes. October's focus is the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Through the catalogs of favorite singers and scores of beloved musicals, we strive to bring attention to important causes through the power of music.

"The Breast Cancer Research Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to achieving prevention and a cure for breast cancer. We provide critical funding for cancer research worldwide to fuel advances in tumor biology, genetics, prevention, treatment, metastasis and survivorship. Since our founding in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, BCRF has raised more than half a billion dollars for lifesaving research. Through a unique and streamlined grants program, we seek out the brightest minds in science and medicine and give them the necessary resources to pursue their best ideas. As a result, researchers are able to make discoveries and design new approaches to address all aspects of breast cancer-and do so in record time."

The series will return on Monday, October 28th at Don't Tell Mama under the musical direction of Matthew DeMaria with "Artists for Awareness Salutes The Jonas Brothers: Happiness Begins." The 14-track record that features hit singles "Cool" "Sucker" and "Only Human" will be covered in its entirety.

The evening's performers include:

Jamie Boswell (CARDED, Feinstein's/54 Below), Lawrence Dandrige (Sister Act National Tour), Asher Dubin (54 Sings Working, Feinstein's/54 Below), Josh Greenblatt (Jersey Boys, North Shore Music Theatre), Paola V Hernàndez (Rent, 20th Anniversary Tour) Eddie Noel (On Your Feet, 1st National Tour) Mirium Pultro (Rent, The Secret Theatre) Nik Sorocenski (Two Thousand Miles, Feinstein's/54 Below) and Aidan Wheeler (NYC debut!)

Tickets can be purchased at donttellmamanyc.com





