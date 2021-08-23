Nellie McKay to Perform Two Shows at Birdland Theater This September

BIRDLAND THEATER will present singer and songwriter Nellie McKay for two very special shows on Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11 at 8:30 PM. In her first full-length, in-person New York concerts in over two years, McKay will feature songs from her recent recordings Bagatelles and Sister Orchid, in addition to new and classic material. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Nellie McKay has released albums such as Get Away From Me, Normal as Blueberry Pie: a Tribute to Doris Day, and My Weekly Reader, music of the 60s, her second collaboration with famed Beatles engineer Geoff Emerick. On Obligatory Villagers, jazz greats Bob Dorough, Phil Woods, and David Liebman contribute their exceptional talents.

Nellie earned an Ovation Award nomination for her work as composer/performer in Ethan Coen's A Play is a Poem at the Mark Taper Forum Theatre in Los Angeles. She has won a Theatre World Award for her portrayal of "Polly Peachum" on Broadway in The Threepenny Opera, performed onscreen in the films PS I Love You and Downtown Express, and her music was used in Rumor Has It, Monster-in-Law, PS I Love You, Gasland, Last Holiday, and Private Life.

McKay co-created and starred in the award-winning off-Broadway hit Old Hats, and has written three acclaimed musical biographies: I Want to Live!, the story of Barbara Graham, the third woman executed in the gas chamber at San Quentin, Silent Spring: It's Not Nice to Fool Mother Nature, an exploration of environmental pioneer Rachel Carson, and A Girl Named Bill: The Life and Times of Billy Tipton, named one of the Best Concerts of 2014 by The New York Times. Her latest lady bio is The Big Molinsky: Considering Joan Rivers ("unpredictable, thrilling... sardonic wit." - The New York Times)

Her music has been heard on "Mad Men," "Boardwalk Empire," "Weeds," "Grey's Anatomy," "NCIS," "Nurse Jackie," and "SMILF," and she has appeared on TV shows including "The Late Show with David Letterman," "Conan," "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," and "The View." Nellie has made numerous radio appearances on NPR's "Mountain Stage," "A Prairie Home Companion," and Marian McPartland's "Piano Jazz."

The Chase Brock Experience produced a ballet around her third album, Obligatory Villagers, and she contributed the forward to the 20th anniversary edition of The Sexual Politics of Meat. Her writing has also appeared in The Onion, Interview, and The New York Times Book Review. A recipient of PETA's Humanitarian Award and the Humane Society's Doris Day Music Award in recognition of her dedication to animal rights, Nellie is an annoyingly vocal critic of endless wars, capitalism, and the two-party system that sustains it.

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Nellie McKay on Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11 at 8:30 PM. There is a $40 music charge and a $10 food and beverage minimum. Birdland Theater is located downstairs at Birdland Jazz Club, 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.